Three women and girl (7) injured in suspected drive-by shooting in London

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station in north London on Saturday. Photograph: James Manning/PA

Three women and a seven-year-old girl have been injured in a suspected drive-by shooting next to Euston station in north London.

Metropolitan Police officers said they were called to Phoenix Road at 1.30pm on Saturday to reports of a shooting.

The incident happened near a church where a funeral was taking place and it left three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – requiring hospital treatment.

Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening, though the 48-year-old may have life-changing injuries.

A seven-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and is believed to have been injured in the same incident.

Officers said their initial inquiries suggest the shots came from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away from the scene.

No arrests have yet been made. – PA