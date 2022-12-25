Woman dies in Christmas Eve shooting at pub near Liverpool

Police officers at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident on Christmas Eve. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A woman killed in a Christmas Eve pub shooting was shot in the head in what police believe was not a targeted attack.

The 26-year-old was with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside when she was shot.

Police were called to the scene shortly before midnight, with one neighbour saying they had assumed the gunshots were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

Four men were hurt in the incident but none are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs told a press conference on Christmas Day: “Tragically the victim, a 26-year-old woman, had suffered a serious gunshot injury to her head.

“She was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital but sadly passed away shortly afterwards. Her family have been informed and on today, which should be a day with friends celebrating, they are coming to terms with this tragic loss.

“It’s very early stages of the investigation but we do not believe that the victim in this case has been targeted.

“She was out enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends at what should have been a peaceful time. What her family are now going through is incomprehensible.”

A spokesman for the Lighthouse pub said the shooting was “a tragedy beyond any words” while Wirral council leader Janette Williamson described it as “nothing less than despicable”.

Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.