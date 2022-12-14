Fatalities reported after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

Forensic tents erected at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Photograph: PA Wire

A number of fatalities are reported after a boat carrying migrants sank in the English Channel.

Search and rescue teams are responding to an ongoing incident in the sea off the southeast coast of England involving a small boat, the BBC said on Wednesday.

There are reports of a small number of fatalities, although authorities had not yet confirmed the deaths.

A spokesman at the Ministry of Defence confirmed an incident off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent was ongoing but declined to offer any further details.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency are working with the RNLI, Royal Navy, Border Force, French navy and Kent Police to look for the boat, while an air ambulance has also been sent to the scene.

The incident was taking place off the coast of Kent, where many small boats arrive carrying migrants from France. Sky News reported that two search and rescue helicopters, the lifeboat and British and French navy boats were involved. - Reuters

