UK’s Halloween budget delayed until November as Sunak holds first cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, his first as Prime Minister. Photograph: PA

Rishi Sunak was repeatedly pressed by the opposition on his appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary during his first Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Making his first appearance at the dispatch box, Mr Sunak defended his decision to reinstate Ms Braverman to the same position she resigned from seven days ago after breaching the ministerial code.

Ms Braverman sent a sensitive Government document on immigration from her personal email account to a person who was not authorised to read it. The issue came to light when she sent a copy of the email by mistake to the wrong person, who raised the issue with the prime minister’s office.

The issue of Ms Braverman was raised by Labour leader Keir Starmer who asked if the prime minister was right to bring her back into this cabinet.

“The Home Secretary made an error of judgment, she raised the matter and accepted the mistake,” he said.

“That’s why I was delighted to welcome her back into a united cabinet that brings stability and experience into the heart of the government,” he said.

Mr Starmer said Mr Sunak had promised integrity, professionalism and accountability but his first act was to appoint Ms Braverman who last week was “pinging around sensitive documents from her home email address.”

Mr Starmer, a former director of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “I ran the CPS for five years/ I worked with home secretaries to take on terrorists and serious organised crime. I knew how important it was to have a home secretary whose integrity and professionalism were beyond scrutiny.

The Labour leader also asked if officials had raised concerns about her appointment. However, the prime minister deflected further questions on Ms Braverman’s appointment.

Mr Starmer accused Mr Sunak of being “so so weak he has done a grubby deal trading national security because he was afraid of losing a (leadership) election. As always with the Tories, party first and country second.”

A little while before his appearance, Mr Sunak’s government announced that the economic statement due to be published next Monday will now be delivered in mid-November.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told the BBC that with a new prime minister there was a prospect for much longer-term stability for the economy and the country.

“In that context, a short two-and-a-half week delay is the best way we will make sure we make the right decisions.”

In the House of Commons, Mr Starmer also referred to a video from the summer recorded at a garden event in the affluent town of Tunbridge Wells where Mr Sunak told attendees he had redirected money previously directed by Labour to deprived areas in inner cities to constituencies such as that one.

Mr Sunak defended the decision, saying there were deprived pockets in rural areas as well as in inner cities. He defended his economic policies and dismissed the suggestion his economic policies would affect the most poor and most vulnerable.

He said he was “the first to admit that mistakes were made. I was being honest about the difficulties we were facing.”

Mr Sunak argued that he and his party had always protected the most vulnerable and would do so in the economic statement which will be delivered in mid November.