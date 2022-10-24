Tory leadership race: Mordaunt claims 90 backers as deadline to force Sunak showdown looms

Rishi Sunak gathers more than half of Tory MPs, but Boris Johnson’s departure means his supporters are up for grabs

Penny Mordaunt’s camp has claimed it now has more than 90 of the 100 MPs required to force a run-off in the Conservative leadership election.

However, her public support remained in the 20s, with one backer, George Freeman, publicly musing about whether “unity and stability is best served by a contest” or by “MPs putting differences aside and backing Rishi Sunak”.

The clock was ticking on Monday morning for Ms Mordaunt, who needed to mop up dozens of former Boris Johnson supporters and undeclared MPs to keep her campaign alive against Mr Sunak, whose supporter surpassed half of all Conservative MPs before noon.

Only two MPs, Michael Fabricant and Giles Watling, have publicly switched from Mr Johnson to Ms Mordaunt so far, with others rowing behind the former chancellor despite his role in the downfall of the previous prime minister. Her total of public backers at lunchtime was at 27.

Conservative MP Damian Green earlier said he was confident Ms Mordaunt will reach the required 100 endorsements to enter the race against Rishi Sunak to be next leader of the Conservative Party.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “There are a lot of people who weren’t declaring publicly what they were doing. I mean, indeed, Penny’s numbers are well above the published figures already.”

He added: “It’s certainly way, way above the published number and we’re confident of getting to 100 before the deadline of 2pm [Monday] and putting the case to colleagues that Penny is the person best positioned to unify the party, she’s got support from all wings of the party already and we can then get on with the important job for the country of the various serious problems we’re facing.”

Ms Mordaunt, who also ran in the summer leadership election, said Boris Johnson had put “country before party” by deciding against running in the race to replace Liz Truss as British prime minister.

But as Monday morning progressed, more senior Conservatives signalled their backing for Mr Sunak.

Kemi Badenoch and Gavin Williamson visited Mr Sunak’s campaign headquarters, while Ruth Davidson, the popular former Scottish Conservative leader, said the former chancellor represented “a return to moderate, grow up, honest, stable government”.

Current chancellor Jeremy Hunt and home secretary Grant Shapps, appointed in recent weeks under Ms Truss, have also endorsed Mr Sunak.

Sir Roger Gale told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty that he was continuing to support Ms Mordaunt, highlighting that she “batted on a very sticky wicket” in the House of Commons when filling in for Ms Truss last week.

He denied that the figure of 26 MPs publicly supporting the leader of the House was close to her true backing, and said Ms Mordaunt had told him this morning that she was “in the zone”.

[ Sunak poised to become British prime minister on Monday as Johnson pulls out ]

Mr Johnson dramatically pulled out of the contest last night, claiming that he had sufficient support to make it on to the ballot paper, but that he could not unite his warring party.

His withdrawal means the contest could be decided by early afternoon on Monday unless Ms Mordaunt can reach the threshold of 100 nominations.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Mr Johnson said there was a “very good chance” he could have been back in No 10 by the end of the week if he had stood.

Mr Johnson said his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals to work together in the national interest had not been successful so he was dropping out.

Rishi Sunak leaves his office this morning in Westminster with the premiership in sight. Photograph: European Press Agency

If there are two people on the ballot, MPs will take an advisory vote before ceding the decision to the Conservative membership, who will decide using electronic voting by Friday.

A campaign source confirmed Ms Mordaunt was still in the running on Monday morning, arguing she is the candidate who Labour fear the most.

“Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold on to the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019,” the source said.

[ UK ‘Bojo: It’s a no’: what the British papers say as Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race ]

Mr Sunak does not think he has the Tory leadership “in the bag”, according to supporter Grant Shapps.

Asked if Ms Mordaunt should step aside, the Home Secretary told Sky News: “That’s up to Penny Mordaunt and her supporters.

“What I do know is that Rishi enjoys the support of a large number of Conservative MPs, and there’s a very high nomination threshold of 100.

“So, putting it the other way around, Rishi doesn’t think that it’s in the bag, he’s speaking to colleagues this morning, he’s working very hard to attract those supporters who were perhaps with Boris Johnson previously.

“But, look, I’ll leave it to Penny, she’s a terrific colleague. Let’s see what happens.” - PA/Guardian