Penny Mordaunt still in the race ahead of 2pm deadline for Tory leadership, supporters claim

Conservative MP Damian Green has said he is confident Penny Mordaunt will reach the required number of endorsements to enter the race against Rishi Sunak to be next leader of the Conservative Party.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are a lot of people who weren’t declaring publicly what they were doing, I mean, indeed, Penny’s numbers are well above the published figures already.”

He added: “It’s certainly way, way above the published number and we’re confident of getting to 100 before the deadline of 2pm and putting the case to colleagues that Penny is the person best positioned to unify the party, she’s got support from all wings of the party already and we can then get on with the important job for the country of the various serious problems we’re facing.”

Ms Mordaunt, who also ran in the summer leadership election, said Boris Johnson had put “country before party” by deciding against running in the race to replace Liz Truss as British prime minister.

She tweeted: “In taking this difficult decision last night Boris Johnson has put country before party, and party before self. He worked to secure the mandate and the majority we now enjoy.

“We should put it to good use, and I know he will work with us to do so.”

Mr Johnson dramatically pulled out of the contest last night, claiming that he had sufficient support to make it on to the ballot paper, but admitting that he could not unite his warring party.

His withdrawal means the contest could be decided by early afternoon on Monday unless Ms Mordaunt can reach the threshold of 100 nominations.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Mr Johnson said there was a “very good chance” he could have been back in No 10 by the end of the week if he had stood.

However his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals to work together in the national interest had not been successful so he was dropping out.

While Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, already has more than 140 public declarations of support, Ms Mordaunt, the Leader of the House, had fewer than 30.

If there are two people on the ballot, MPs will take an advisory vote before ceding the decision to the Conservative membership, who will decide using electronic voting by Friday.

Her team are now hoping that the departure of Mr Johnson will see a swathe of MP who were backing him or are yet to declare swing behind her.

A campaign source confirmed she was still in the running, arguing she is the candidate who Labour fear the most.

“Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold on to the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019,” the source said.

Mr Sunak does not think he has the Tory leadership “in the bag”, according to supporter Grant Shapps.

Asked if Ms Mordaunt should step aside, the Home Secretary told Sky News: “That’s up to Penny Mordaunt and her supporters.

“What I do know is that Rishi enjoys the support of a large number of Conservative MPs, and there’s a very high nomination threshold of 100.

“So, putting it the other way around, Rishi doesn’t think that it’s in the bag, he’s speaking to colleagues this morning, he’s working very hard to attract those supporters who were perhaps with Boris Johnson previously.

“But, look, I’ll leave it to Penny, she’s a terrific colleague. Let’s see what happens.” —PA