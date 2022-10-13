Liz Truss comes under fire at ‘brutal’ meeting of Tory backbench MPs

Liz Truss departs her official residence at 10 Downing Street to appear at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from restive Tory MPs to rewrite last month’s controversial “mini” budget – including a £17 billion (€19.4 billion) plan to hold down corporation tax – which has caused market and political turmoil.

The British prime minister insisted at a “funereal” meeting of Tory MPs at Westminster that she would stick to her unfunded £43 billion of tax cuts and that she could fill in the fiscal hole without cutting public spending.

One MP at the meeting of the backbench 1922 committee on Wednesday said the mood was “funereal, horrendous”, adding: “I was shocked at how brutal it was.” But another said Ms Truss had been “calm, courteous and confident in dealing with some pretty blunt questions”.

Ms Truss is being urged by a growing number of Tory MPs to scrap or phase in the introduction of tax cuts rather than embark on a politically painful squeeze on public spending over many years.

READ MORE

Mel Stride, Tory chair of the Commons Treasury committee, said chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng should engineer “a clear change in tack rather than just coming up with other measures that try to square the fiscal circle”.

A former cabinet minister said: “There will have to be a rowing-back, a deferring of some policies, such as corporation tax.” Kevin Hollinrake, another Tory MP, said the tax cuts should be “introduced over time”.

Mr Kwarteng’s September 23rd fiscal statement included a proposal to reverse a planned rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, due to take effect in April, at a cost of £17 billion. He said it would help boost growth.

Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaks at a fringe event during the Conservative party's annual conference in Birmingham earlier this month. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

But Tory MPs have pointed out that business groups had not been asking for the planned increase to be reversed; many companies wanted other cuts, including to business rates.

“We’re doing a whole load of unpopular stuff to pay for tax cuts that nobody wanted,” said one minister.

Mr Kwarteng is said by colleagues to be determined to hold down corporation rates, but some Tory MPs argue he might have to let the tax rise initially – perhaps to 22 or 23 per cent – before gradually cutting it.

Ms Truss admitted at the 1922 committee that Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal event had been rushed and acknowledged that “the ground could have been prepared better” with the markets.

But she insisted the government’s plan to shield households and business from spiralling energy bills showed the government was listening to voters’ concerns.

[ Kwasi Kwarteng gives himself until Halloween to avoid fiscal horror show ]

The prime minister was greeted by a traditional banging of desks at the meeting, but soon faced questions on rising mortgage rates and the party’s plummeting poll ratings. “You could taste the looming defeat in the air,” said one MP.

Rob Halfon, a veteran Tory MP for the working class seat of Harlow, accused her of “trashing workers’ conservatism and everything the party has done over the last 10 years”.

Many economists, including Gemma Tetlow of the Institute for Government, have questioned how Ms T russ could cut debt in the medium term without either reversing some of her tax cuts or reining in spending.

Ben Zaranko at the Institute for Fiscal Studies said: “If the chancellor is serious about ensuring debt falls as a fraction of national income, and any real cuts to any part of public spending are out of the question, then he’ll have to look at reversing the tax cuts in his recent mini-budget and/or announce new tax raising measures.

“It really is that simple,” he added. “Under our central forecast, even if he reversed all the remaining tax cuts contained in his mini-budget, he’d still have more to find. If any and all cuts to spending are off the table, that means tax rises.”

[ Kwarteng held secret meetings with Saudi oil firms ]

Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg, business secretary, suggested the Office for Budget Responsibility, the independent spending watchdog that will assess Mr Kwarteng’s medium-term fiscal plan on October 31st, was not entirely reliable.

“Its record of forecasting accurately hasn’t been enormously good,” he told ITV’s Peston on Wednesday evening. “So, the job of chancellors is to make decisions in the round rather than to assume that there is any individual forecaster who will hit the nail on the head.”

He added: “There are other sources of information. The OBR is not the only organisation that is able to give forecasts.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer told MPs on Wednesday that the government’s economic plan, which has created turmoil in the markets and led to a spike in gilt yields, was “madness” and he urged Ms Truss to rewrite the “kamikaze budget”.

Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wedmesday. Photograph: PA

Ms Truss insisted she is sticking to existing government spending plans until 2024, but these already imply a serious squeeze on public services, which will have to find £18 billion of savings to deal with inflationary pressure.

Mr Kwarteng is expected to pencil in more spending restraint beyond the expected 2024 general election. The chancellor is expected to save £5 billion a year by not returning to a Tory manifesto pledge to spend 0.7 per cent of GDP on overseas aid – the level at present stands at 0.5 per cent – but finding other savings will be tough.

Labour claims the spending squeeze will represent a return of “austerity”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022