Energy price cap announced for homes in Northern Ireland

A UK Energy Price Guarantee for households would see a typical home pay on average £2,500 (€2,857) a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1st. Photograph: PA Wire

The UK government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland in response to the surge in electricity and gas costs.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the energy support scheme would offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of support with their bills as an equivalent initiative announced for Britain.

An Energy Price Guarantee for households had been announced from October 1st for the rest of the UK, under which a typical household would pay an annual average of £2,500 (€2,857) for their energy bill for the next two years. The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.

The government said the scheme would apply to electricity and gas bills. Under the scheme, energy suppliers will limit bills through a unit price reduction of up to 17p/kWh for electricity and 4.2p/kWh for gas. There is no need for householders to take any action to receive this support, the government said.

READ MORE

The scheme will take effect in the North from November, but the government said it would ensure that households receive support so they see the same benefit overall as those households in Britain by backdating support for October bills through those arriving from November.

Households in Northern Ireland will also receive a £400 discount on bills through the Northern Ireland Energy Bills Support Scheme.

The government has also announced plans to introduce a cap on wholesale energy bills for businesses in the rest of the UK and said a parallel scheme would be established in Northern Ireland. - PA