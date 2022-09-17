Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin

King Charles III leaves at the end of a vigil around the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall, London. Photograph: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren will stand in vigil around her coffin in London on Saturday, hours after their parents held a vigil in the Palace of Westminster.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will join his brother the Prince of Wales in wearing uniform around the coffin in Westminster Hall, ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform in public mourning duties because he is no longer a working royal.

On Friday evening, the queen’s children — King Charles; Prince Andrew, the Duke of York; Anne, the princess royal; and Edward, the Earl of Wessex — took part in their own vigil as members of the public filed slowly past them.

Final preparations are under way for the funeral on Monday, with politicians and royal dignitaries from around the world expected to arrive throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Prime Minster Liz Truss will meet the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand — Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern — at the Government’s Chevening country residence, a No 10 spokesperson said.

The king will also meet chiefs of staff at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and visit police headquarters to thank the emergency services for their work in planning the funeral.

On Sunday, Ms Truss will meet the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, Polish president Andrzej Duda and US president Joe Biden at Downing Street.

She will have an audience with the ling before attending his reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

The king concluded his tour of the United Kingdom on Friday, starting his day with a visit to Wales, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland in recent days.

Meanwhile, thousands of people continue to queue to see the queen’s coffin laying in state, with some facing more than a day in line.

As of 5am on Saturday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s lying in state queue tracker said lines were expected to last for “at least 24 hours”.

In Westminster Hall on Friday night a man was arrested after moving out of the queue to approach the queen’s coffin. Police said the incident occurred around 10pm, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

Two thousand people will gather inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for the queen’s funeral.

Some 800 people, including members of the queen’s household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse. — PA