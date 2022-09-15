Queen Elizabeth II funeral: full military rehearsal takes place in London

Members of the military take part in an early morning rehearsal for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photograph: PA Wire

Final preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II are taking place in London as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.

The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning, and saw a gun carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.

Hundreds of mourners who had waited in line overnight to visit the late monarch lying in state left Westminster Hall to see the thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform taking part in the preparations for Monday’s event.

The sound of bagpipes began at 2.45am, signalling the start of the procession and echoing through the quiet streets of London.

Many of London’s streets had been sealed off for the operation, and several police officers marshalled members of the public out of Westminster Hall and away from the closed roads.

At around 5.20am, the sound of brass playing God Save The Queen rang out from under the arch, before the state hearse departed through the Apsley Gate of Hyde Park. Beethoven’s Funeral March and the hymn Jerusalem were also played.

The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, before the procession makes its way to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle.

A committal service will then be conducted in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Yesterday, thousands lined the streets of London as the queen’s coffin made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London. — PA