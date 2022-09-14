King Charles and princes to accompany Queen Elizabeth’s coffin through streets of London

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, on Tuesday night. Photograph: PA

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will today be brought on horse-drawn gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London.

She will then lie in state there for four days until her funeral on Monday.

King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals are expected to walk behind the hearse as it travels through the streets of London.

The coffin will leave Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm and arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm. The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, the Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

A vigil will then be held at the Westminster parliament complex, before members of the public are allowed in from 5pm. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to queue for many hours to visit. Airport-style security measures have been put in place.

At some stage, senior members of the royal family are expected to stand guard around the coffin, in the tradition known as the vigil of the princes.

People will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day during the lying in state from 5pm on Wednesday until 6.30am on the day of the Queen’s state funeral on September 19th. At the lying in state, the queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in Westminster Hall.

About 500 dignitaries from around the world are due to attend the State funeral. “This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall source said. For most countries the invitation extends to the head of state plus a guest.

People queue in the rain along the south bank of the River Thames as they wait to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

It was a logistical task equivalent to organising “hundreds of state visits” within a matter of days, the source said. Invitations have not been sent to Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, sources said, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level.

Elsewhere, dozens of Clarence House staff have been given notice of their redundancy as the offices of King Charles and the queen consort move to Buckingham Palace after the death of the Queen.

Up to 100 employees at the King’s former official residence, including some who have worked there for decades, received notification that they could lose their jobs just as they were working round the clock to smooth his elevation to the throne. — Guardian