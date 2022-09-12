Britain’s King Charles tells parliament he will follow his mother’s example

Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA

Britain’s King Charles has told parliament on Monday he was “resolved faithfully to follow” the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, addressing lawmakers and peers in what he described as the “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”.

At a ceremony in Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, the kingused his address to the upper and lower houses of parliament to pay tribute to his mother and to pledge to uphold the principle of constitutional government.

King Charles told the UK parliament he was "resolved faithfully to follow" the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion,” he told the assembled MPs and peers.

“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

“As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all Princes living’.”

Read more

Fintan O’Toole: Britain is becoming ungovernable and Truss will not last long

Queen Elizabeth’s cortege in Dundee: ‘I didn’t expect to feel that kind of emotion’

King Charles has ‘profound’ personal connection with Ireland

The queen died at home on Sunday on Thursday, triggering a period of national mourning when tens of thousands of Britons are expected to pay tribute to her.

The ceremony at Westminster Hall, when the speakers of the House of Lords and House of Commons offered their sympathies to the new king also paid tribute to parliament as “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions, to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.”

In Scotland members of the public will be able to pay their respects to the queen from later on Monday as her coffin lies in rest in Edinburgh.

Large crowds are expected to be present at St Giles’ Cathedral, where mourners will be allowed to file past the late queen’s coffin from around 5.30pm on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday.

Anyone planning on attending is warned to expect long waits and airport-style security checks.

Mourners are also being asked to pass the coffin without pausing in order to ensure as many people as possible can pay their respects.

Earlier Britain’s Prince Harry paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”.

He also described her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty.

In a statement released on Monday, which is understood to have been held back a day out of respect for the anniversary of September 11th, the duke also said he wanted to honour his father at the start of his reign as king.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III. Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice.

“Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

The statement comes two days after the Duchess of Sussex and the duke joined the new Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on Saturday. -PA/Reuters