Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III to meet Liz Truss and address the nation

King Charles III will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and address the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

The queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96 after a 70-year reign, during which she served as a unifying figure amid her country’s political, social and technological change. Charles immediately succeeded her as King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, became queen consort.

King Charles III and Camilla stayed at Balmoral on Thursday night but will travel to London on Friday where the new king will have an audience with recently-appointed prime minister, Liz Truss.

The king will also make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record, in the early evening. He will pay tribute to the queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

He is also likely to meet the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who is in charge of the accession and the queen’s funeral, to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.

The prime minister and senior ministers are expected to attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.

The government will confirm the length of national mourning, which is likely to be about 12 days, the Press Association reports, from now up to the day after the queen’s funeral. Ministers will also announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday.

The public has already gathered in large crowds and leave flowers outside Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings.

People may be able to pay their respects to the queen as her coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

The king will decide on the length of court or royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households. It is expected to last a month.

Union jack flags on royal buildings are flying at half-mast, and bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle. Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England at noon. A gun salute of 96 rounds – one round for every year of the queen’s life – will be fired in Hyde Park and at other stations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the queen’s reign as one of immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world.

“Her state visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the queen during her time in Ireland,” he said.

“Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the queen. In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.”

US president Joe Biden, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron were among the leaders who paid tribute to the queen. Pope Francis praised her “unstinting service” to Britain and the Commonwealth, her devotion to duty and her Christian faith. — Guardian