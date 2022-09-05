Next British prime minister set to be announced

Liz Truss is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Conservative party on Monday and will become UK prime minister. Photograph: Rob Pinney /PA Wire

British foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to beat challenger Rishi Sunak and be announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party and to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister later today.

The result of a ballot by Conservative party members will be announced just after 12.30pm and the winner is expected to make a speech afterwards.

An immediate challenge facing the new prime minister is to respond to the soaring cost of living driven by spiralling energy costs.

Ms Truss has promised “action on energy bills and energy supply” within a week of taking office if she wins.

