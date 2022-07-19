Kemi Badenoch eliminated from Tory leadership race

The four candidates who were left in the Conservative Party leadership race ahead of Tuesday's vote: (left to right) Penny Mordaunt, Lizz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Rishi Sunak. Photograph: UK parliament/PA

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has been eliminated from the Conservative party leadership race following the latest round of voting by MPs.

Former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak topped the poll on Tuesday, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt and foreign secretary Liz Truss coming second and third. Badenoch came fourth.

Ms Truss picked up 15 votes to command the support of 86 Tory MPs in the penultimate ballot, as the right of the party appears to be coalescing around her in the race for No 10.

Ms Mordaunt increased her share by 10 to sit on 92, while Mr Sunak gained an extra three votes to put him in 118, just shy of the number effectively guaranteeing him entry to the final phase.

Ms Badenoch came last in the ballot on 59 votes, with Ms Truss believed to be more likely to pick up a significant number of those votes than Ms Mordaunt during the next ballot to be held on Wednesday.

Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the contest on Monday.

The leadership contest is a two-stage process with Conservative MPs voting in a series of ballots to select a shortlist of two to go before the entire party membership.

Ms Mordaunt said she was “so nearly across the finish line”.

In a statement, she said: “This afternoon colleagues once again put their trust in me and I cannot thank them enough. We are so nearly across the finish line. I am raring to go and excited to put my case to members across the country and win.”

She also heaped praise on Ms Badenoch, whose votes will be crucial in deciding which candidates make the final two.

“I want to pay tribute to my friend Kemi Badenoch who electrified the leadership contest with her fresh thinking and bold policies.

“She and I both know that the old way of government isn’t working as it should. Voters want change and we owe it to them to offer a bold new vision for this country. Kemi’s passion for this showed and I’m glad she put herself forward to be heard.”

A YouGov poll on Conservative party members showed Mr Sunak, the frontrunner in the contest, would lose to any of his remaining opponents if he makes it through to the final stage of the contest when rank and file party members get to vote.

The poll showed Mr Sunak would lose a runoff vote against either Ms Badenoch, Ms Truss or Ms Mordaunt. The polling was published by Sky News. — PA