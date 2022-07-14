Tory leadership race: second round of voting due

Penny Mordaunt at the unveiling of her campaign to be Conservative leader and UK prime minister. Photograph: PA Wire

A second round of voting takes place today among Conservative MPs in the process to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and British prime minister

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak won the biggest backing from Tory legislators on Wednesday in the first vote, with two more rivals eliminated.

Mr Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister last week helped precipitate Mr Johnson’s fall, secured support from 88 of the party’s 358 MPs, with junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt second with 67 votes and foreign minister Liz Truss third with 50.

Nadhim Zahawi, who took over as finance minister from Mr Sunak last week, and former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt were knocked out after failing to get the required minimum of 30 votes. They join three other contenders who dropped out the day before.

Those remaining — including former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, attorney general Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of parliament’s foreign affairs committee — will go through to a second round on Thursday.

Subsequent ballots will be held among the Conservative legislators, eliminating the candidate with the fewest votes each time, to whittle the field down to a final two by July 21st. The new leader will then be chosen from those two by the 200,000 Conservative party members in the country at large, and be announced on September 5th.

Although Mr Sunak might be the most popular contender with his colleagues, a YouGov poll of nearly 900 party members found Ms Mordaunt was the favourite, beating any of the others in a run-off. She had a huge lead over Mr Sunak, who fared badly against almost all his rivals, and is now the bookmakers’ favourite.

As the contest intensifies it has also become increasingly fractious as rival camps trade barbs and some offer a series of eye-catching tax cutting pledges.

Mr Sunak said it was not credible to offer more spending and lower taxes, saying he was offering honesty “not fairytales”.

Mr Zahawi said he had been smeared over his personal finances while culture minister Nadine Dorries, who was loyal to Mr Johnson and is now backing Ms Truss, has accused Mr Sunak’s team of “dirty tricks” as part of a “Stop Liz” strategy.

“I believe his [Sunak’s] behaviour towards Boris Johnson, his disloyalty means that I could not possibly support him,” minister for Brexit opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg told Sky News on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, who won a large majority in December 2019, announced last week that he would step down after a torrent of resignations from ministers and with many Conservative MPs in open revolt.

His would-be successors have stressed how they would offer integrity and trustworthiness in contrast, but face questions of their own, such as why they backed Mr Johnson for so long. Mr Sunak was - like Mr Johnson - fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Political opponents say the candidates have been focused only on winning the support of the right-wing of the ruling party by talking about tax cuts and extra defence spending while not addressing the cost of living crisis facing the public.

Polls also suggest that while the Conservatives argue among themselves, they are falling significantly behind the Labour Party, although no election is scheduled for a couple of years. — Reuters