Israelis await final election results as difficult choices lie ahead

Protesters take part in an antigovernment demonstration calling for an end to the war in Gaza near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Final election results in Israel on Thursday are expected to confirm a hung parliament.

Difficult decisions lie ahead, including whether some Jewish and Arab parties will team up in a historic alliance, or whether some parties that campaigned to oust Binyamin Netanyahu will join forces with the deeply divisive prime minister.

While this plays out, Netanyahu remains in charge.

Final results could come as early as Thursday evening after about a half-million absentee ballots are counted from military personnel, diplomats, people in prisons and hospitals and others. They are not expected to sway the results dramatically.

Local media projected 53 parliament seats for Netanyahu’s bloc, 48 seats for opposition parties and 19 for Arab-led parties, which also want to replace Netanyahu.

The chief rival to Netanyahu, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, in his first public statement since an address to supporters early on Wednesday, spoke of a government in service to all and reflecting the will of the people.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu remains in charge until a majority is reached. Photograph: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Eisenkot did not mention the prospect of joining forces with the Arab-led parties that had a strong showing as some Arab citizens broke long-standing vows never to vote in a country where they have long faced discrimination.

But he has said he is open to working with them to reach the 61-seat majority needed to control the 120-seat Knesset.

Gadi Eisenkot has a chance of lead a coalition that would form the next government of Israel. Photograph: Baz Ratner/AP

One of those Arab parties, the Joint List, noted the “unprecedented show of strength” and the Jewish voters “willing to swim against the tide of racism”. It said it was open to political co-operation.

There were small rallies overnight in Tel Aviv, and in far more conservative Jerusalem, in support of a coalition that included Arab-led parties. Until 2021, no Arab party had joined a coalition government, and that was brief.

Netanyahu’s Likud party, despite receiving the most votes, has accused Arab-led parties of stealing the election and asked the election committee to investigate.

It did not provide specific evidence to support its claims and the election committee has said the number of reported irregularities in the relatively calm election was low.

Israel’s president Yitzhak Hertzog will next week task someone to form the next government. It has traditionally been the leader of the party with the most votes, but that is not required.

If a new government cannot be formed after multiple attempts, Israel would face a new election early next year.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has signalled his desire to avoid a second election (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

On Wednesday, Herzog signalled he wanted to avoid that step – something Eisenkot has also said.

New elections bring new questions, including whether Arab citizens would again go to the polls in large numbers and whether the tens of thousands of Israelis who flew home to vote would do it again. Many had said they took that step to save the country from Netanyahu.

Israel, already divided along multiple fault lines – Jews and Arabs, secular and religious – entered the election with huge and painful issues at stake.

Those include whether the fast-growing ultra-Orthodox population should remain exempted from compulsory military service in a country where many families have seen their sons and daughters killed in three years of inconclusive wars.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has been especially polarising, with corruption allegations hanging over him along with accusations that he delayed making deals over the war in Gaza, including to free hostages, for political gain.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a polling station during Israel’s general election in Tel Aviv. Photograph: David Goldman/AP

While many Israelis voted with security issues first in mind, the country’s international standing is also at stake after widespread criticism over the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and growing violence by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

For Arab citizens, who make up 20 per cent of Israel’s population, there is cautious hope of change.

Brosli Elias, a resident of Nazareth, one of Israel’s largest Arab cities, said: “God willing, we will have something for us in the government, something that will bring us our rights.”

Meanwhile, the threat of further strikes against Iran adds to the election uncertainty, as the Trump administration has spoken of new attacks after the midterm elections on November 3rd.

Experts have said Netanyahu could seize on the renewed all-out war to press for a unity government with him in charge.

That could delay what Netanyahu has long resisted: a public inquiry into the security failures that led to the deadliest extremist attack on Israel in the country’s history, the Hamas-led assault on October 7th, 2023, which sparked the war in Gaza. - AP