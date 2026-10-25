Israeli army launches big West Bank operation in advance of election

Israeli soldiers take up positions during an army operation in the West Bank city of Hebron. Photograph: Mahmoud Illean/AP

The Israeli army carried out a massive operation in the occupied West Bank over the weekend, displacing hundreds of Palestinians and placing big restrictions on movement, in response to a gun attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others in Hebron on Friday.

The operation comes as Israel enters the final days before a tense election, which is largely seen as a referendum on prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s leadership and security policies during the past three years of war.

Most Palestinian workers with permits will not be allowed to enter Israeli communities for work in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and Monday, and crossings into Israel will remain closed until after elections on Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

The military said it operated in more than 400 different locations over the weekend and arrested 40 Palestinians it claimed were affiliated with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Palestinian men at a road blocked in an effort to prevent Israeli settlers from entering the area. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP

The operation displaced hundreds of families, forcing some to navigate crossings on foot after the roads were closed to traffic.

At some military gates, people passed sacks of flour and gas canisters through the gates, while an elderly man pushed his wife in a wheelchair through an opening beside one of them. Another family attempted to navigate the gate to access medical appointments.

After Friday’s attack, Israel’s military said it found weapons in the gunmen’s car and that they were likely planning to attack Israeli civilians before being stopped at the checkpoint.

The military said that troops were “conducting precise, targeted and thorough searches” in the area where the gunmen operated, and warned residents to evacuate Deir Bahha, the suspected gunmen’s neighbourhood.

Hebron municipal officials said between 200 and 300 families had been displaced from Deir Bahha and four surrounding neighbourhoods overnight, most going to other parts of the city.

Six Israelis have been killed this year in attacks in the West Bank, which is experiencing a surge of violence.

During the same period, 112 Palestinians have been killed, including the suspected gunmen, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

The attack sparked outrage in Israel, with Netanyahu and three members of his right-wing government giving statements from the site of the attack on Friday afternoon, vowing to respond forcefully.

Netanyahu is under pressure to demonstrate a strong show of force against Palestinian attackers to bolster his image for Israelis concerned with security.

Approximately three million Palestinians and 540,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Middle East war.

Hebron is one of its most tense cities and the only place where Jewish settlers live in the heart of a densely populated Palestinian area under Israeli military protection.

Meanwhile, billionaire American investor Bill Ackman on Sunday said ‌that Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich should not serve in Israel’s next government, saying the two far-right politicians had caused enormous damage to the country’s reputation.

The ​public intervention by the prominent hedge fund manager, who is Jewish, comes just two days before Israel’s general election, in which polls show a tight race between Netanyahu’s coalition and the opposition.

Ackman wrote on X that from the perspective of someone who had an understanding of how ​Israel was perceived in the United States, “Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions.”

The founder of ⁠Pershing Square Capital Management, who praised Netanyahu last week, said a government without the two ministers would send a ‌message ‌that ​Israel was “turning a new page”.

“This will allow Israel to rebuild lost credibility, increase the opportunity for an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and enjoy a better relationship with Democrats and Republicans and Americans ⁠at large,” he said. – Guardian/Reuters