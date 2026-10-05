‘They want to kill all of us’: Life on Israel’s anxious frontier

In recent weeks, a number of kites from Gaza landed on the Israeli side of the border. In 2018, Gazans sent incendiary balloons and kites over the border, causing fires in fields and farmlands, in what they said was protest at the Israeli blockade of the Strip. The recent kites were not attached to explosives or inflammatory materials. However, the Israeli assumption is that Hamas is behind the actions.

Israel has warned the so-called Board of Peace – established by US president Donald Trump to chart a new future for the enclave – that there will be a military response if the kites keep coming.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim ​wrote on X that ​children launch the kites “in search ⁠of their innocent childhood amid the rubble”.

But for residents of Israeli communities along the Gaza border, the kites were a trigger, bringing back memories of what became known as the policy of containment before the October 7th, 2023 Hamas-led invasion, when Israel had turned a blind eye to a series of Hamas border infringements.

Most residents who fled in the wake of the October 7th cross-border invasion have returned to their homes and many of the communities are flourishing, but the sense of insecurity is palpable.

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Some 1,200 people were killed in Israel the October 7th attack and 250 people, living and dead, were taken as hostages into Gaza. More than 74,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since then, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

During the October 7th Hamas attack, 20 people were killed in the moshav, or semi-collective agricultural community, of Netiv HaAsara, which borders the northern tip of the Gaza Strip.

Hila Fenlon. Photograph: Mark Weiss

Between 1973 and 1982, Netiv HaAsara had been an Israeli settlement in the Egyptian Sinai, but it was disbanded after the two countries signed a peace agreement and the Sinai was returned to Egypt. The community relocated to the Gaza border, which at the time was not considered dangerous. The Gaza neighbourhoods of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya to the south are clearly visible, along with Gaza city’s sprawling northern Jabaliya neighbourhood.

Hila Fenlon (48), remembers an idyllic childhood growing up in the community. She cycled to the Gaza beach and went with her parents to shop or eat hummus inside the Strip. There was no border fence or soldiers. She also remembers the day everything changed for her.

Hila Fenlon next to the border fence at the Gaza Strip periphery.

“I remember the day clearly. April 9th, 2001. I was nine months pregnant with my first son, and a rocket fired from Gaza landed inside our community. Our reality changed,“ she recalls. ‘’The next day we had another rocket, and then another and another.”

Fenlon was speaking to reporters on a tour facilitated by Jerusalem-based Media Central, which describes itself as a non-profit liaison service for journalists and which organised transport and access to interviewees.

Whereas residents of Jerusalem or Tel Aviv have about 90 seconds to reach a bomb shelter if a rocket is launched from Gaza, members of Netiv HaAsara have fewer than five seconds. Bomb shelters have been built in every home and along all of the streets for people caught outside during an attack.

At 6.30am on October 7th, three Hamas militants succeeded in penetrating the community using motorised paragliders, before residents even realised that Israel was at war. A larger Hamas force failed to breach the concrete barrier, likely preventing a much bigger massacre.

“We lost 20 members in one and a half hours on October 7th. We all knew each other, we all grew up together and now we will overcome this together,” Fenlon says.

A bomb shelter next to a bus stop in Netiv HaAsara. Photograph: Mark Weiss

The community’s 300 families were evacuated after October 7th, but returned last July. Fifty families chose not to return: the trauma was too great. New members have joined the community and a new neighbourhood is being built.

“When you live in a kibbutz or a moshav you are part of a community, part of something, you are not alone,” Fenlon says. “And if you ask me why I stayed here, raising my kids and teaching them to run to the bomb shelter when they could barely walk, it’s because as a community we try to stay together and try to remain strong and have the best life we can.”

The sense of community is repeated across the communities on the periphery of Gaza.

Kibbutz Be’eri, some 25km south of Netiv HaAsara and home to 500 families, was one of the communities worst hit on October 7th. One hundred and two people were killed as dozens of gunmen went from house to house, killing indiscriminately. The first Israeli soldiers reached the besieged community that evening.

Two neighbourhoods on the kibbutz that were badly damaged have been demolished and new homes will be built on the site of the ruins. A few charred skeletons of burned homes remain as a memory.

Charred homes in kibbutz Be'eri. Photograph: Mark Weiss

Avida Bachar, whose wife and son died in the Hamas attack of October 7th, 2023. Photograph: Mark Weiss

At the time of the attack, after hearing shouts in Arabic, Avida Bachar (52) locked himself in the family bomb shelter together with his wife and two of his four children who were at home that weekend. He spent hours trying to keep the door handle locked as the gunmen fired into the room, threw grenades and tried to suffocate them by lighting fires.

By the time the first soldiers reached the neighbourhood, his wife Dana and 15-year-old son Carmel had bled to death from bullet wounds.

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Carmel’s last request was to be buried with his surfboard.

The soldiers pulled Bachar and his 13-year-old daughter, Hadar, from the bomb shelter window and applied tourniquets to their wounds. Bachar’s right leg was amputated in hospital, but he and Hadar survived.

A local resident sits at the Gaza barrier during the October 7th Hamas attack on the community at Netiv HaAsara, Israel. Photogrph: Alexi J Rosenfeld/Getty

A painted bomb shelter alongside a bus stop at Nativ HaAsara.

A signpost for the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza photographed on October 27th, 2025, at Netiv HaAsara, Israel. Photograph: Martin Grimes/Getty

He believes nothing will change as long as Hamas remains in control in Gaza. “Before October 7th I thought they just wanted to live like us. But they want to kill all of us. I think they should leave Gaza and go to a real country. They can’t stay there. If they stay they will just try to kill us again,” he says.

Bachar rejected an offer from prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu for a reserved spot on the Likud’s party list in October’s election. “I am not entering politics and certainly not with the Likud that failed on October 7th and continues to tear us apart to this day,” he says.

Bachar has no expectations for the Gaza peace plan. “We have to stay here on the land, and if someone wants to take our land we have to take their land.”

Rafi Babian. Photograph: Mark Weiss

Rafi Babian, security officer for the Sdot Negev regional council along the Gaza border, says the arrangements currently in place provide an adequate layer of protection. He says the yellow demarcation line inside Gaza and a series of IDF outposts further east, closer to the Israeli border, afford a sense of safety to the communities, but he is concerned that this is only a temporary solution.

“The kites are a trial balloon to see how we will react. They are testing us. I’m very, very, very worried that the IDF will be forced to redeploy in Gaza and withdraw to the border. I hope Trump can be persuaded that the IDF needs to stay there,” he says.

An Israeli soldier on guard amid barriers near the Gaza Strip on November 17th, 2023 in Netiv HaAsara, Israel, weeks after the Hamas attack. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty

In a few days, Israel will mark the third anniversary of the October 7th attack, but for the residents of communities on the Gaza periphery, lasting security remains as elusive as ever.

Fenlon considers herself an optimist, but believes Hamas will never lay down its arms. “Three years ago we were told Hamas will be replaced, and it didn’t happen. Israel can no longer destroy Hamas because there is the Board of Peace and they are responsible for whatever happens in Gaza. It’s no longer in our hands.”