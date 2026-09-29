Israeli settlers attack West Bank village and prevent Palestinian family returning home

Damage inside a building in the West Bank village of Jalud, south of Nablus, on 29 September 2026. Photograph: Atef Safadi/EPA

More than 100 Israeli settlers have attacked ‌a village in the occupied West Bank, preventing a Palestinian family from returning home and clashing with troops, witnesses said.

Two houses belonging to the ​Tubasi family in Jalud village were seized by settlers weeks ago, amid a surge of settler violence and land seizures that have drawn international condemnation.

The family had been staying elsewhere in the village, north of the city of Ramallah in the Palestinian territory, until Israel’s military agreed ​to escort them back late on Monday night and protect them from the settlers.

About 10 minutes after they reached the homes, a group ⁠of more than 100 settlers descended, witnesses said. The settlers set the homes on fire, blocked access roads, and ‌hurled ‌rocks ​toward Israeli officers, three of whom were injured, the Israeli military said in a statement.

“Due to the violence, the mission to return the family to their homes was not ⁠completed,” the military said. Troops had the ​Palestinians go up to the roof when the settlers ​broke in but then evacuated them as the clashes intensified, witnesses said.

The incident highlights the Israeli military’s failure to rein in ‌settlers emboldened by prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s far-right ​government, which has overseen an expansion of settlements and settler outposts in the West Bank.

In a ⁠statement, Netanyahu said he strongly condemns the violence ⁠and called on law ​enforcement to prosecute them. Israeli and Palestinian rights groups say settler perpetrators are rarely punished for violence.

A burned-out car stands outside a damaged building in the West Bank village of Jalud, south of Nablus, on 29 September 2026. Photograph: Atef Safadi/EPA

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Wael Tubasi, who owns one of the two homes, told Reuters on Tuesday the homes “were damaged beyond description”.

“They damaged everything – the doors, the tiles were removed, the stairs were removed. They smashed the bathrooms, doors and windows. They left nothing, everything was broken,” he said.

Reuters journalists reached the homes on Tuesday afternoon. Inside, the walls were black, stained with tar and residue from tyres the settlers had brought in ‌and set ablaze.

About half a ⁠dozen Israeli soldiers were patrolling the area. The Tubasi family was not present.

The military said its forces had arrested two settlers and launched an investigation.

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, ‌settlers set fire to cars in the village of Al Mughayyir and spray-painted the word “revenge” on the outside of an apartment building.

Moussa ​Mohammed Hamdan, a village resident, said of the settlers: “Wherever they see cars, livestock ​or olive trees, they destroy them – anything that can hurt us. But God willing, we will remain patient.” – Reuters

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