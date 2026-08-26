Iran and Oman discuss temporary Strait of Hormuz corridor as impasse with US drags on

Cargo ships in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, Photograph: Fatima Shbair/AP

Iran will not allow military vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz under an agreement the Islamic Republic is negotiating with Oman, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said.

The two countries have reached an understanding on a new framework for managing ship traffic in the strait that would exclude military vessels, Kazem Gharibabadi told state TV late on Tuesday night.

“If the understanding becomes binding, no military vessel will be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “No military vessel at all.”

Gharibabadi said the proposed route was temporary, and that Iran and Oman must negotiate within 30 to 60 days on a permanent maritime traffic scheme.

Traffic into the Gulf from the Gulf of Oman would pass entirely through Iranian waters, while the outbound route would pass partly through Iranian waters and partly through Oman’s territorial waters, he said.

The Trump administration told Oman it opposed parts of the evolving deal, including the joint Iranian and Omani management of the exit route out of the passage that is critical to global supplies of oil and natural gas.

US president Donald Trump last week threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way”.

It comes as Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, said on Wednesday it saw a sharp drop in passengers during the second quarter as the war with Iran disrupted air travel and prompted many travellers to choose routes that avoided the Middle East.

The airport recorded 13 million passengers in the second quarter, down 31.3 per cent in passenger traffic in the first-half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, with 31.5 million passengers.

Air traffic in the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere in the Gulf region was disrupted by shutdowns and restrictions since February 28th.

The airport itself suffered minor damage in attacks from Iran.

Chief executive Paul Griffiths noted, however, that passenger volume had steadily increased each month in the second quarter, and said the momentum was expected to continue in the second half.

“The trajectory now is universally positive,” he told the Associated Press.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. Photograph: KC Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

Meanwhile, the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will make a stop in Thailand after its gruelling deployment in the Middle East, Thai officials said, without specifying a date or port for security reasons.

The Lincoln has been deployed during the Iran war.

Its very lengthy deployment, including a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days, raised concerns about deteriorating mental health among the crew.

A statement from the Royal Thai Navy on Tuesday said a short stopover by US Navy ships was for recuperation and that no military exercises would be carried out during the visit. – Reuters