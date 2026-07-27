Pentagon reports more than 600 Iran war casualties in quiet database update

The new Pentagon figures show that 18 US troops have been killed and 624 wounded since the US launched its war against Iran in February. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

The Pentagon updated its official Iran war casualty database over the weekend, adding more than 140 wounded service members.

The Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) also introduced a new casualty category labelled “Overseas Operations” for personnel killed and wounded “starting July 7”.

According to the updated database, the official toll for the earlier phase of the US-Iran war, known as Operation Epic Fury, now stands at 14 service members killed and more than 400 wounded in action.

These figures have been the point of contention after the Pentagon previously reduced the totals from 18 deaths and 482 wounded that had been recorded just days earlier.

The dispute comes after the collapse of the ceasefire with Iran and the resumption of near-daily air strikes beginning on July 7th. Analysts and officials have questioned whether casualties from the renewed fighting should be counted separately from Operation Epic Fury, a move that would be unprecedented.

Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to classify the renewed military campaign as separate from Operation Epic Fury, the US military’s official name for the Iran conflict.

The change is tied to the War Powers Act of 1973, which requires the president to end military operations within 60 days unless Congress authorises an extension. The Trump administration has argued that the April ceasefire with Iran paused the clock on May 1st for the conflict’s initial period. The separate casualty count beginning on July 7th follows that interpretation.

The shift became apparent earlier this week when the Pentagon’s official online list of service members killed in the ongoing Iran war did not include the four soldiers who died during renewed fighting over the weekend. Their names, however, were included in a Pentagon press release announcing the formal transfer of their remains back to the US on Wednesday.

Combined with the updated Operation Epic Fury totals, the new Pentagon figures show that 18 US troops have been killed and 624 wounded since the US launched its war against Iran on 28 February. – Guardian