Family of six among 12 killed by Israel in latest attacks in Gaza Strip

Palestinian relatives of the Al-Masri family conduct their burial ceremony at a cemetery in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed a ‌father, his wife and their four children in Gaza City, while setting their home ablaze, health officials said, in the latest deadly attack since a US-backed ceasefire was ​agreed more than nine months ago.

Medics said the Israeli strike on the family house in the Sabra neighbourhood killed the man, Firas Al-Masri, his wife, Salsabeel, and their three daughters and son.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying its target was a Hamas militant and it was still looking into the result of the ​attack.

A video obtained by Reuters showed rescue workers struggling to put out fires in the house and bring out bodies in white shrouds.

Masri’s father, Abu Yusuf Al-Masri, told ⁠Reuters the explosion took place as they were asleep, as he lamented the loss of his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“We were ‌unable ‌to ​save our grandchildren and children from the flames and the devastation. Around five or six [people] were martyred, most of them children and women, without mercy and without any prior warning,” he said, standing ⁠outside the family house.

“There is no relative calm and there ​is no safe place, at all,” the grey-bearded man added.

The destroyed home of the Al-Masri family following the Israeli attack. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

In four separate strikes since Friday, the Israeli military said it had killed four militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, three of ‌whom it said had taken part in the ​October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel that sparked the war and had held Israeli hostages seized in the assault.

Later on Tuesday, two ⁠separate Israeli air strikes targeted a vehicle in central Gaza ⁠Strip and an association in ​Gaza City, killing at least six people and wounding others, Palestinian medics said, taking the death toll for Tuesday to 12.

The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on either of the two later incidents. The latest deaths add to a toll of more than 1,160 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted full-scale fighting but has not stopped near-daily Israeli strikes. Israel says it is targeting militants. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same ‌period.

Mediators including Egypt, Qatar, Turkey ⁠and the United States have been trying to advance US president Donald Trump’s plan for ending the conflict in Gaza, which calls for Hamas disarmament and Israeli withdrawals, but there has been little sign of progress in the efforts.

The ‌war began when Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent offensive has killed more than 73,000 ​Palestinians, say Gaza health officials.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2 million people now live on ​a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings and facing dire conditions, under Hamas control. – Reuters

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