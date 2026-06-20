Israel-Hizbullah clashes continue in Lebanon as US-Iran nuclear talks stall

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Saturday. Photograph: Abbas FAKIH/AFP via Getty Images

Fighting between Israel and Hizbullah continued unabated in southern Lebanon, casting fresh uncertainty over planned talks between the US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East and curb Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Iran postponed negotiations that were meant to begin in Switzerland on Friday because of the ongoing fighting.

Although Israel and Hizbullah agreed to a ceasefire after heavy clashes on Friday, according to a US official, reports of violence persisted.

The Lebanese army said in a post on X on Saturday that Israel had attacked the south of the country and the Bekaa valley, causing casualties, injuries and extensive destruction of property.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said five people were killed around the southern town of Nabatieh.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had struck Hizbullah targets after the group launched more than 50 projectiles at its forces in southern Lebanon overnight.

Iran insisted that an interim peace deal finalised with the US this week include an end to Israeli military action in Lebanon, and did not send a delegation to Switzerland due to the fresh hostilities. While US vice-president JD Vance also did not travel, Axios reported US special envoy Steve Witkoff was going.

There is as yet no indication of a new start date for the talks, although Switzerland’s foreign ministry said preparatory work at the host resort of Bürgenstock is continuing and a White House spokesperson said an American delegation is prepared to depart at the first available opportunity.

The postponement is a blow to president Donald Trump, who signed a memorandum of understanding with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian this week despite criticism he was conceding too much in terms of financial benefits and relief from sanctions.

He said the agreement would prevent a global economic crisis, given the critical Strait of Hormuz would reopen to oil and gas shipments.

“We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday. “We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!”

Later Friday, he said the two sides still have time to make a deal.

“Otherwise, we will do things that won’t make them happy, but I don’t think it’s going to get to that,” he said in remarks at Joint Base Andrews, where he was unveiling the new Qatar-gifted jet that will serve as Air Force One.

It’s not yet clear how the latest developments will affect the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic through the key waterway appeared to thin early Friday, a day after it surged following an agreement between the two countries to lift a dual blockade.

On Friday, Iran said ships that cross the strait will need its permission, setting the stage for a likely contentious debate over future tolling arrangements, with the US, Europe and Gulf Arab states balking at the idea of Tehran imposing fees.

The war in the Middle East erupted on February 28th, when the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran. The Islamic Republic struck back, firing missiles and drones at Israel and nations across the Gulf, and thousands of people were killed.

While the US and Iran agreed a temporary truce in early April, conflict in Lebanon has continued.

Strains between the US and Israel over Lebanon are growing. Trump has sworn at Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu in calls, accusing him of almost scuppering the memorandum with Iran by escalating strikes.

Israel insists it will keep troops across its borders until it is sure Hizbullah, designated a terrorist organisation by the US, is no longer a threat.

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun said the latest Israeli escalation is undermining the ceasefire efforts. – Bloomberg