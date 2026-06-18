More than 1,000 killed by Israel in Gaza since beginning of ceasefire, health ministry says

Palestinians gather at the site where a vehicle was targeted by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on June 18th. Photograph: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire ‌in Gaza has reached more than 1,000 since a US-brokered ceasefire last October, the enclave’s health ministry said ‌on Thursday, as at least three people were reported killed in the latest strike.

Medics said an Israeli ​strike hit a vehicle on the main Omar Al-Mokhtar road in Gaza City, killing three, as violence continues despite a new truce push by mediators. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on ​the incident.

Including the latest incident, the number of Palestinians killed since an October 2025 truce brokered ⁠by US president Donald Trump was 1,008, the health ministry said.

Israel says four ‌of ‌its ​soldiers have been killed by militants in that period.

Israel says its strikes aimed to thwart imminent attacks by Hamas and other ⁠militants. Hamas rarely discloses ​information about deaths of its fighters.

Israel and Hamas ​remain deadlocked over how to proceed with the next stage of Trump’s Gaza plan, ‌which involves Hamas laying down its ​arms and Israeli withdrawals.

Nickolay Mladenov, Trump’s Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, held ⁠talks this week in Cairo with ⁠the mediators ​from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey after Hamas and other Palestinian factions delivered their response to the so-called roadmap plan he had presented, two sources close to the talks said.

On Wednesday, the sources told Reuters, Mladenov delivered Hamas and the factions a revised version of the roadmap, addressing some of the factions’ concerns while preserving the “core red lines” of the ‌Trump plan.

The sources ⁠did not elaborate.

A Hamas official confirmed to Reuters the document was being studied.

Israeli troops still control more than 60 per cent of Gaza’s territory, where they ‌have ordered residents out and destroyed remaining buildings.

Nearly the entire population of 2 million people, most of whom ​have been displaced several times, now live in ​a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control. – Reuters

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