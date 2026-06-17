US officials reveal details of Iran agreement to halt war

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and US treasury secretary Scott Bessent look on as US president Donald Trump speaks at a press conference during the G7 leaders' summit. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday his new ceasefire agreement with Iran was not final and he could resume the war if he is unsatisfied, even as Israel ‌launched fresh airstrikesair strikesn where fighting threatens the wider truce.

“It’s a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head,” Trump said at a G7 summit in France of the agreement, reached three days ago.

The US has so far not released the full text of the interim US-Iran agreement to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait ‌of Hormuz.

But a draft copy lays out in 14 points a high-level understanding that defers until a final agreement is signed many of the most difficult issues, such as how to wind down Iran’s nuclear program.

It paves the way ‌for a broader 60-day negotiation period due to begin in Switzerland on Friday.

Among the key points include:

An end to fighting : Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon”;

: Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon”; Lifting of US blockade : The US will lift its naval blockade and restore traffic maritime traffic to Iran within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity. The US also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement;

: The US will lift its naval blockade and restore traffic maritime traffic to Iran within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity. The US also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement; Reopen Strait of Hormuz : Iran will “immediately take steps” to ensure that the movement of merchant ships in the strait is resumed within 30 days to ​the pre-war volume,” taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralisation of ​mines by Iran;

: Iran will “immediately take steps” to ensure that the movement of merchant ships in the strait is resumed within 30 days to ​the pre-war volume,” taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralisation of ​mines by Iran; $300 billion fund : The US undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a “comprehensive plan” for the “rehabilitation and economic development” of Iran, while ensuring financing ‌of at least $300 billion;

: The US undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a “comprehensive plan” for the “rehabilitation and economic development” of Iran, while ensuring financing ‌of at least $300 billion; Easing of sanctions : The US commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of a final agreement, all types of sanctions currently ⁠facing Iran;

: The US commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of a final agreement, all types of sanctions currently ⁠facing Iran; No nuclear weapon : Iran reiterates that it will “never produce nuclear weapons” and that the fate of enriched nuclear material and Iran’s nuclear needs will be addressed in a final agreement;

: Iran reiterates that it will “never produce nuclear weapons” and that the fate of enriched nuclear material and Iran’s nuclear needs will be addressed in a final agreement; Oil exports: The US treasury department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil.

Leaders hailed the agreement at the G7 summit, held in the French ​town of Evian-les-Bains, an hour’s drive along the shore of Lake Geneva from where the Iran ceasefire memorandum is due to be signed at a ceremony across the Swiss border on Friday.

The ​leaders also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, where the memorandum calls for a halt to hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hizbullah group that have ⁠displaced more than a million people.

Fighting there has abated but not ceased since the agreement was reached on Sunday, and Israel, which was not part of the negotiations, says it retains the right to use ​force.

Lebanese state media reported fresh Israeli air strikes and artillery fire in several southern towns throughout Wednesday. Lebanese security sources said Hizbullah had also launched two drone attacks on Israeli forces in the south. The group ​did not publicly claim the attacks.

Israel later said five of its soldiers had been injured in two Hizbullah drone attacks in southern Lebanon.

Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian could sign the deal to end the war, Iran’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the idea is “on the table and is still being considered”.

It comes after Trump told a G7 press conference he “might” stick around for the signing ceremony, which is set to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

– Reuters