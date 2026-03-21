Iran hits Israeli town housing nuclear facility in retaliation for Natanz strike

An Iranian missile hit the Israeli town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, in what the Islamic republic said was retaliation for strikes on its own nuclear site at Natanz. Photograph: Jorge Novominsky/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

At least five people are reported to have been killed and more than 70 injured in the southern Israeli city of Arad following Iran’s latest ballistic missile attack. Some reports suggest a building collapsed with people inside and another is on fire. Nine buildings are believed to have been damaged with concerns over a high number of missing and trapped people. A large casualty incident has been declared with rescue forces and fire brigades dispatched.

Iranian barrages tore through southern Israel on Saturday, leaving around 100 people wounded across Dimona and Arad, among them a 5- and 12-year-old boy. The strikes inflicted extensive damage on multiple buildings, the force of the blast suggesting a conventional warhead packed with hundreds of kilograms of explosives. In Arad, medics reported that a 5-year-old girl remained in serious condition following the impact of a ballistic missile.

Emergency services from Magen David Adom said they were treating dozens of people with injuries ranging from light to severe, after the strike damaged several residential structures.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to capture the moment of impact, the explosion rippling through the city’s skyline.

“It is an event of enormous magnitude,” said the organisation’s chief executive, describing scenes of chaos and uncertainty. “There are individuals we have lost contact with, and we fear for their safety.”

Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported early indications of multiple fatalities, though confirmation remained unclear. Unverified accounts suggested that one building had collapsed with people trapped inside, while another was engulfed in flames, raising fears that the toll could rise further as rescue efforts continue.

Iran has claimed it attacked Dimona “after the US and Israel attacked the Bushehr power plant and the Natanz facilities”.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency wrote: “The enemy has once again received an unforgettable lesson. The missile attack on the Dimona area has once again sent a clear message: No area is safe from Iranian missiles. The enemy must surrender before it is too late.”

The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, commonly known as the Dimona nuclear reactor, is a nuclear installation located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, approximately 13km (8 miles) southeast of the city of Dimona.