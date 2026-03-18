Japan’s leader faces test of nerve with Donald Trump: can she say ‘no’?

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi is expected to come under pressure from Donald Trump. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP via Getty Images

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi faces a defining moment of her tenure on Thursday: can she say “no” to Donald Trump in the Oval Office bear trap?

The two leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday for what will be Takaichi’s first official visit to Washington since taking office last year.

Trump has urged Japan, South Korea and other countries to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies.

The channel has been effectively closed since the US and Israel began their bombing Iran on February 28th, with potentially catastrophic consequences for the world economy.

As the world’s fifth-largest importer of oil, Japan is more vulnerable than most. Nearly all its crude oil imports come from the Middle East, and about 70 per cent flows through the strait.

Economists are already predicting that higher energy prices, paid for in a currency that is weakening, will drive up the cost of living and could send Japan into recession.

By a twist of fate, Takaichi is the first major leader to meet Trump face-to-face on March 19th since he posted his appeal to “China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others” on social media last weekend.

Opinion polls suggest Takaichi has very little wriggle room. A survey by the Asahi Shimbun, Japan’s flagship liberal newspaper, found that just 9 per cent of Japanese support the decision to attack Iran. Some 82 per cent oppose it.

Defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi told parliament on Monday that Japan currently had “no plans” to send warships to the region, following a phone call with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth. “What is most important is to put our efforts, including our diplomatic efforts, into calming the situation,” said Koizumi.

That doesn’t rule out a future decision, however. Security legislation passed in 2015 allows Japan to deploy its “self-defence forces” (SDF) to help an ally. But the use of military force against another country is still prohibited unless Japan is in a “survival-threatening situation”.

During heated parliamentary deliberations about the use of “collective self-defence” in 2015, then prime minister Shinzo Abe specifically cited the impact of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a case that might trigger the dispatch of minesweepers.

Lawmakers are now debating whether that would be considered an act of war. Takaichi told parliament last week that Japan would be on safer territory if the war had concluded and the mines were abandoned, but added: “It is extremely difficult in practice to predict at what specific point mines that were initially laid as part of an armed attack against another country would become abandoned mines.”

It remains to be seen whether that sort of legal fine-tuning will impress Trump. He has pressed Japan for years to spend more on its own military and buy more American military hardware. Takaichi has pledged to accelerate annual defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP, two years ahead of schedule.

During their last meeting in Tokyo last October 2025, Takaichi praised Trump’s “unwavering commitment to world peace and prosperity” and promised to recommend him for the Nobel Peace Prize. He in turn controversially endorsed her candidacy when she called a snap election in February.

Given his reputation for transactional politics, some expect Trump to lean on Takaichi for a bigger commitment to the war when the two meet this week. Takaichi’s predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, warned that before the two can even discuss sending the SDF into harm’s way, Takaichi must begin by asking: Is the US attack on Iran legal?

“Is what the US has done legal under international law?” he asked on Japanese television over the weekend. “More precisely, we must properly confirm that it is an exercise of the right of self-defence, even if it is pre-emptive. Otherwise, it is unclear what the purpose of the meeting is,” he said.

In parliament this week, Takaichi has pointedly declined to discuss the legality of the attack on Iran with Japanese lawmakers. But she added that the government is “actively examining” what can be done within the bounds of the constitution.

It remains to be seen whether she can get back to Japan without poking the bear in the Oval Office.