Oil prices dip as Trump says Iran war is ‘short-term excursion’ which will end soon
After surging to four-year highs over concerns about the duration of the Iran war, oil prices have dipped on US president’s comments
Main Points
- Oil prices have fallen back under $90 a barrel in early trade, after surging to four-year highs yesterday on concerns over the duration of the Iran war
- The drop follows US president Donald Trump’s assertion last night that the Iran war was a “short-term excursion” which would end “very soon”
- US and Israeli war planes launched fresh waves of strikes at targets across Iran on Monday as Tehran continued strikes on US targets in neighbouring countries
- More than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran since the war began
- Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said Tehran will not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if US-Israeli attacks continue
- Trump has threatened Tehran with “death, fire and fury” if it disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
- Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five of the Iranian women’s football team after their elimination in the Asian Cup
- Large crowds took to the streets in Tehran on Monday to offer allegiance to the country’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei
- Tánaiste Simon Harris says the Government wants to avoid rushing into any response to spiking energy prices
Key Reads