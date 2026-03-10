War in Middle East

Oil prices dip as Trump says Iran war is ‘short-term excursion’ which will end soon

After surging to four-year highs over concerns about the duration of the Iran war, oil prices have dipped on US president’s comments

A portrait of Mojtaba Khamenei is held up by a crowd celebrating his appointment as his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor at Enghelab Square in Tehran, Iran, on Monday. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times
Órla Ryan's picture
Órla Ryan
Tue Mar 10 2026 - 06:53

Main Points

  • Oil prices have fallen back under $90 a barrel in early trade, after surging to four-year highs yesterday on concerns over the duration of the Iran war
  • The drop follows US president Donald Trump’s assertion last night that the Iran war was a “short-term excursion” which would end “very soon”
  • US and Israeli war planes launched fresh waves of strikes at targets across Iran on Monday as Tehran continued strikes on US targets in neighbouring countries
  • More than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran since the war began
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said Tehran will not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if US-Israeli attacks continue
  • Trump has threatened Tehran with “death, fire and fury” if it disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
  • Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five of the Iranian women’s football team after their elimination in the Asian Cup
  • Large crowds took to the streets in Tehran on Monday to offer allegiance to the country’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei
  • Tánaiste Simon Harris says the Government wants to avoid rushing into any response to spiking energy prices 

