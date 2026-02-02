Opening of Rafah crossing heralds second phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

Gaza’s ‌Rafah crossing ⁠with ‌Egypt reopened on Monday ‍for residents to enter and leave, in what is seen as a key move heralding the second phase of US president Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

Initially, passage via the terminal will be strictly limited. Some 150 people will be allowed to exit daily with about 50 arriving. With more than 20,000 Gaza residents requiring medical treatment abroad, the numbers represent a drop in the ocean.

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents who left the enclave during the two-year war, mostly people requiring medical treatment and accompanying family members, have also been waiting for permission to return.

Israel cut off Gaza in the early weeks of October, 2023, after the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel. In May, 2024, Israeli troops seized the Rafah crossing.

The EU’s foreign policy chief welcomed the reopening of the crossing as a “lifeline” for sick and wounded Palestinians in the territory and a significant step forward.

“The opening of the Rafah crossing marks a concrete and positive step in the peace plan,” Kaja Kallas posted online.

Officials from the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) are working with Palestinian officials on the Gaza side of the terminal while Israel will carry out security checks, including the use of facial recognition technology, after approving lists of all those arriving and departing.

Despite the limited nature of Monday’s opening (which followed a successful pilot opening on Sunday), it is expected the numbers using the terminal will gradually increase and the crossing will eventually be reopened for trucks carrying humanitarian assistance and other goods.

Additional steps under the ceasefire plan are expected to follow. Members of the new Palestinian technocratic committee, closely linked to the Palestinian Authority, are expected to arrive via the crossing this week to start the daunting task of Gaza’s rehabilitation. However, Hamas remains the dominant force in the western sector of the enclave not under Israeli military control, and still has tens of thousands of armed fighters.

The key question that impacts on all the other elements of the ceasefire is the requirement for Hamas to disarm. The militant group is refusing to lay down its arms. Far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday said Israel will shortly present an ultimatum to Hamas to disarm within 60 days or Israel will do the job, meaning a resumption of the war with Israel seizing control of all of Gaza.

Despite his bellicose threat, it is not clear that Trump, who is the one calling the shots, would welcome such a development. The Gaza ceasefire remains his most important foreign policy achievement to date and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be allowed to operate in Gaza without his blessing.

With elections this year, Netanyahu needs to maintain his close relationship with Trump. However, he also wants to avoid fighting an election campaign with Hamas remaining in effective control of Gaza.