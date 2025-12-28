In Gaza, schooling is one of the many casualties of war

For months ahead of his exams in October, Karam Abu Sabat, an 18-year-old from Gaza, crammed his studies into two hours in the early morning before heading to his stall to sell canned food for the rest of the day.

He is the only breadwinner in the family and the $3 (€2.55) he makes each day has been essential to provide food for his mother and two injured brothers. Studying in the evening has not been an option because there is no electricity in Gaza.

Displaced to a tent in Mawasi, the overcrowded coastal encampment in the south of the strip housing hundreds of thousands of homeless Gazans, Abu Sabat scored 98 per cent in his Tawjihi, or school leaving examinations, which are the gateway to university.

For the first time since the war started in 2023, students in Gaza have been able to sit online the key exams set by the Palestinian education ministry. This is possible despite the destruction and damage to school buildings and the collapse of the education system in the devastated enclave.

“I used my mother’s mobile to study,” said Abu Sabat, who dreams of securing a scholarship to travel out of the besieged territory to qualify as a nurse.

“It is the only mobile phone in the family and I used to walk 5km to a place with free internet so I could download notes prepared by the ministry. There are some groups here which offer tuition informally, but for me it was either earning money for food or going to lessons.”

Education has been a big casualty of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which was triggered by the cross-border attacks by Hamas on October 7th, 2023. Two years of relentless Israeli bombardment have reduced the strip to a rubble-strewn wasteland with most buildings destroyed or damaged.

All universities have been bombed and schools that are still standing are packed with displaced people sleeping in classrooms and in makeshift shelters erected in playgrounds.

A ceasefire came into effect on October 10th and is supposed to be the first step of a peace plan brokered by US president Donald Trump. Despite this, there is still no prospect of imminent reconstruction because the next phase of the agreement – the disarming of Hamas and entry of international forces – remains stalled.

The Israeli military continues to occupy more than half of the strip, with the entire Palestinian population of 2.1 million packed into the remainder under the control of Hamas. Families don’t know when, or if, their children will be able to resume education.

“Parents may be still hungry and living in tents, but every time we have been to Gaza since the ceasefire, the first question they ask is when will education resume,” said Jonathan Crickx, spokesperson for Unicef, the UN children’s organisation. “It shows there is a huge appetite.”

Palestinians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank have long prided themselves on having some of the highest literacy levels in the Arab world, despite decades of occupation and a blockade of Gaza that has already lasted 19 years. Literacy stood at almost 98 per cent in 2023, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Now, though, all school-age children in Gaza – numbering about 635,000 – face a third year without formal education. Since early in the war, Palestinian civil society groups have launched hundreds of educational schemes to try to plug the gap by providing schoolchildren with a basic grounding in English, Arabic, science and maths – a curriculum agreed with the Palestinian education ministry.

The ceasefire has allowed UN agencies to expand their provision of similar basic tuition, but international officials and Palestinian educators say it is no substitute for proper full-time schooling and it covers only about a third of children.

“We are trying to preserve a minimum level of education, but there are subjects that are not taught and the children will have to catch up after the war,” said Nada Khashan, a 29-year-old teacher who leads the Human Developmental Association, a civil society organisation.

The group has set up an informal school in tents in Mawasi where they offer basic tuition to about 1,300 children between the ages of six and 15, who attend classes in rotation. Each child gets about nine hours a week of lessons.

The initiative, staffed by 21 volunteer teachers, has received support from the International Development and Relief Foundation – a Canadian non-profit organisation which provided six of the tents – and from Save the Children.

Conditions, however, remain extremely challenging, said Khashan, who has been displaced many times herself and now also lives in a tent in Mawasi. Heavy rains have soaked the tents erected on sand and families cannot afford pencils or copybooks, which are scarce because Israel does not allow the entry of stationery. There are no schoolbooks and the group does not have enough funds to provide printed notes.

Despite the difficulties, parents and children welcomed the effort to maintain some learning, she said. “The children are happy and they want to learn, especially the girls. It is more difficult for boys because they have responsibilities like fetching water for their tents or getting food from public kitchens, or they have to work to support their families.”

Since the ceasefire, Crickx said, Unicef had expanded its educational schemes to reach 115,000 children in more than 100 “temporary learning spaces” that taught the same four basic subjects. It was difficult, however, to find “safe intact buildings” to establish schools, he added.

“We’ve had at least 32 of our temporary learning spaces damaged by the flash floods. Some were completely destroyed,” he said. “But it is still something that needs to be expanded. What we need to have is solid or semi-solid infrastructures, like prefabs, to welcome and host these children.”

Challenges, he said, included a shortage of funding for education; Unicef has allocations for only 30 per cent of the required cost. “There is a huge, huge need, so we can avoid having a lost generation with children on the street exposed to violence,” said Crickx.

Israel’s refusal to allow the entry of educational supplies was another hurdle, he said. “The reason shared by the Israeli authorities was that those items were not critical, in the sense that they were not life-saving.”

Unrwa, the largest UN agency in Gaza, has traditionally provided education to almost half of all children in the strip. It has almost 200 schools in the enclave, but almost all have been used to house displaced people since the start of the war. The ceasefire had allowed the resumption of some teaching, said Tamara Alrifai, a Unrwa spokesperson.

“The classrooms are full of mattresses, blankets and personal effects, but in the morning all these things are removed and teachers, most of whom are themselves displaced in the shelters, go back to their original jobs teaching,” she said. “When classes are over, people bring back their personal belongings to the spaces that each family uses.”

Israel banned Unrwa from operating in the country in October, 2024, and prohibited its officials from having contact with it. The government had alleged that some Unrwa personnel in Gaza had participated in the Hamas attacks of 2023. The agency fired several staff members but said Israel had not provided evidence for all the allegations against its workers. Earlier this month, the UN General Assembly renewed Unrwa’s mandate for three more years.

Almost all schools in Gaza used to be run by Unrwa or the Palestinian Authority, the body that exercises limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank and which Israel refuses to allow a role in the future administration of Gaza.

“The future of education in Gaza is very linked to our ability and that of the PA to repurpose the shelters back into schools and that is tied to reconstruction, because people will only leave the shelters once they have somewhere to go,” said Alrifai.

But reconstruction remains a nebulous aspiration given the many political uncertainties surrounding the peace plan. For hundreds of thousands of children, the lengthy interruption to their education threatens to blight their future. For those such as Mohannad Abu Hadros, who has just passed his Tawjihi exams, it means having to scale down their ambitions.

“I wanted to enrol in medical school and I am trying to obtain a scholarship to lighten the burden on my family, but I am more likely now to settle for any subject, even if I am not entirely convinced of it, so I can get my life moving,” said Abu Hadros.

