Tears of joy and relief as hostages reunited with families after two years in captivity

It was the moment Israelis had dreamt of through 738 days of national anguish. On Monday morning, after months of failed negotiations when their safe return had looked less and less likely, the last 20 living hostages seized by Hamas on the darkest day in Israel’s history finally came home.

“All the living hostages have been released,” the emcee at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv announced to a crowd of thousands of Israelis who had been gathering in the downtown plaza since the early hours of the morning in the hope of sharing the long-awaited moment of national catharsis.

“That’s it. How good that you have all returned home.”

The square – the epicentre of the campaign to free the 250 Israelis seized by Hamas in its attack on southern Israel on October 7th, 2023 – erupted with joy. Some hugged each other. Some chanted “home, home”. Others cried.

“It’s crazy to be here. Dreams do come true,” said Matti, a mother of two from Netanya, who had spent the past two years rallying for the hostages’ release. “They really have all come back.”

Within hours, videos of the families of hostages being reunited with their loved ones after long separation and torment were going viral.

All remaining Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip have been released, and buses carrying prisoners released by Israel arrived in the West Bank.

In one, the father of Eitan Mor wailed and sobbed with joy as he embraced his son. In another, Einav Zangauker, one of the most prominent campaigners for release, cried out “my life, my life, my life” as she rushed to hug her freed son Matan.

The release – in exchange for more than 1,900 Palestinians being freed from Israeli jails – does not in itself mark the end of the latest war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has cost the lives of nearly 68,000 Palestinians and nearly 2,000 Israelis.

However, as the first phase of US president Donald Trump’s peace plan, it is the biggest step towards ending the fighting since Israel broke another ceasefire earlier this year. For a country in which the fate of the hostages has become part of the fabric of everyday life, it marked a moment of collective release that many feared might never come.

Released Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal gestures to well wishers upon arriving in Petah Tikva in central Israel on Monday. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Since October 2023, details of hostages’ lives have filled Israeli airwaves, their faces have gazed at passersby from posters, and rallies demanding their release have become commonplace.

“No one slept tonight,” said Yuval, a student from outside Tel Aviv, who had come to the square early on Monday morning. “This is the most important day in our history,” he added, before quickly correcting himself. “Every week before [demonstrating for the hostages’ release] was the most important day in our history. Today is fun, happy.”

For much of the morning, the joyful reunions kept Israelis glued to their televisions, leaving streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv unusually empty. Many Israelis stayed home to watch the releases unfold.

Those who did venture out walked around with news broadcasting from their phones. In one bakery in Jerusalem two shoppers pored over a video of the release as they queued for bread. Further down the same street, Morad and a coworker from his pharmacy watched as they shared a cigarette break.

“No one thought this was possible. It means peace, prosperity,” said Morad. “It’s probably the greatest thing that has happened to Israel for years.”

People gathered at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv to cheer the release of hostages on Monday. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/New York Times

But even as Israelis celebrated a moment many thought would never arrive – particularly after Israeli forces assaulted Gaza City again last month – the outpouring of joy was tinged with grief for the families of the 28 hostages who would not return alive.

“It’s a miracle. It’s really a big thing that all the [living] hostages have been released,” said Rachel, as she waited with her husband, Henri, and daughter on a main shopping street in West Jerusalem, “but also a day with a lot of sadness for all the people who didn’t come home. For all the families, all the mothers who fought so hard to bring their children home.”

For days, Israeli officials have been tacitly acknowledging that it would take time for Hamas to locate the bodies of the 28 dead hostages – some may be buried under rubble – and that it was unlikely that all would be returned on Monday.

When the militant group announced it would return just four, hostage families reacted with fury.

“This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas,” the forum representing the families of hostages said, calling for implementation of the peace deal to be suspended until all the bodies had been returned.

“We demand all 28 hostages back. We will not give up on anyone.”

For some Israelis, relief was also laced with frustration that the deal had not come sooner, costing the lives of some hostages. Uncertainty was also rife about whether Trump’s deal would really end the war – or would it just give Hamas time to regroup.

Trump has hailed an end to a "painful nightmare" after two years of Israel's war in Gaza.

While the visiting US president was welcomed as a hero during his lightning visit to address the Israeli parliament – his plane was cheered as it flew over Hostage Square – prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had been roundly booed when his name was mentioned in the plaza on Saturday. On Monday, the same reaction was only forestalled by a wily emcee.

“This country brings you back to reality very quickly. There’s a lot more work to be done to make this the place that it was,” said Matti.

Others were more hopeful that the hostage exchange would pave the way for calm. “Everyone is tired. Everyone needs a break. Everyone paid a high price for this. I don’t think anyone wants to go again,” said Morad as he finished his cigarette.

“Today is a festive day. Everyone is happy.

“It’s the end of an era. Of a black era.”

