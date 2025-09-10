Trump is ‘very unhappy’ about military attack in Qatar. What now for US-Israeli relations?

US president Donald Trump pictured meeting with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R) at the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, last July. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar have deepened existing strains in relations with its foremost ally the United States and countries in the Middle East region.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu waited until Israel’s warplanes were in the air and bound for Doha to inform president Donald Trump of the mission.

Although he might have told Mr Netanyahu to recall the planes, Trump refrained and the raid went ahead. This could undermine his efforts to end to the deadly and devastating Gaza war and jeopardise already tenuous US relations with regional countries.

It is not the first time Mr Netanyahu has tested his relationship with the White House with bold military actions. On each occasion, he has learned that while the Trump administration may grumble about it, they have ultimately let them pass without consequences.

This, say many foreign policy analysts, has given Mr Netanyahu a mostly free hand to continue carrying out a war in Gaza that has drawn outrage, claims of genocide and a humanitarian disaster.

Given that they regard the US an uncertain ally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia - the chief Gulf powers - have in recent years cultivated political and economic ties with Russia and China.

Condemnation of Israeli actions was swift from both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Tunisia, Iraq, Iran and Pakistan.

The Saudi foreign ministry denounced “in strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression” and declared “its full solidarity” with Qatar.

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jacqueline Penney/ AFP TV/ AFP via Getty Images

Lebanon’s president Joesph Aoun said the attack on Qatar was intended to “undermine all efforts to achieve stability and security” in the Middle East.

Gulf states feel especially vulnerable as this was Israel’s first attack on their region which has not been directly involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict until now.

Senior Emirati commentator Anwar Gargash stated: “The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible, and we stand heart and soul with the sisterly Qatar, condemning the treacherous Israeli attack.”

Qatar - which has positioned itself as the Switzerland of the Middle East - was not considered a credible target: it hosts the region’s largest US military base at al-Udeid, is regarded by the US as a non-Nato ally and has mediated US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as settled conflicts in Lebanon, Gaza, and Sudan’s Darfur.

With an eye on the Nobel Peace Prize which he covets, Trump had encouraged Qatar and Egypt to promote the US Gaza ceasefire plan providing for the release of 48 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and an end to the war.

Upon submitting his plan this week Trump said his administration was committed to achieving this objective. “You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon.”

This now seems highly unlikely. It is difficult to see any pathway for peace talks.

While stating the elimination of Hamas is a “worthy goal”, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated: “Unilaterally bombing Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United Stated that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel’s or America’s goals.”

Nonetheless, the Doha attack appears to show that Mr Netanyahu and his government are prepared to press ahead aggressively on all fronts, not just in Gaza. They seem confident that with continued American support, their military can enforce their will.

As of now, Israel’s offensive in Gaza looks set to continue.

Even with the planned recognition of Palestinian independence at the UN later this month by a growing number of western countries, Mr Netanyahu’s ambitions - and those of his ultra nationalist cabinet allies - appear undimmed.