Middle East

Israel attacks Yemeni capital in fresh strikes on Houthis

Attack comes days after Houthi prime minister killed in Israeli air strike on Sanaa

Smoke billows after Israeli strikes on Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Wednesday. Photograph: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images
Wed Sept 10 2025 - 17:30

Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf on Wednesday, with the Houthi health ministry saying the attacks had killed 35 people and wounded 131.

The attack is the latest in more than a year of strikes and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi militants in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had struck military camps, the headquarters of the Houthi military “propaganda” department, and a fuel storage site.

Sanaa residents told Reuters the attack was on a hideout between two mountains that is used as a command and control headquarters. The extent of any damage was not immediately clear.

The Israeli strikes also targeted the Houthi defence ministry, witnesses said.

The attack came days after an August 30th strike on Sanaa killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers, in the first such assault to target senior officials.

“The strikes were carried out in response to attacks led by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel, during which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched toward Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port. – Reuters

