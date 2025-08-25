Gaza is the most dangerous place in world for journalists

Mariam Dagga (L), a Palestinian visual journalist who freelanced for AP since the start of the war, hugs a fellow journalist in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 18th, 2025. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/ AFP via Getty Images

Gaza is the world’s most dangerous place for journalists.

Monday’s five fatalities bring the figure to at least 192 deaths since the latest conflict began on October 7th, 2023, according to the New York based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

All of the journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 have been Palestinians. Israel has banned foreign correspondents from entering Gaza.

Four of the journalists killed on Monday worked for western establishments. Hussam al-Masri was a photo-journalist with Reuters, Moaz Abu Taha worked for NBC television, Mariam Abu Dagga reported for The Independent Arabia and the Associated Press and Ahmad Abu Aziz worked for Middle East Eye. Mohammad Salama was a cameraman for Al-Jazeera.

Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled was wounded in a second strike which took place as rescuers were hurrying to aid the injured. Israel has often carried out a “second tap” strike to ensure the elimination of specific targets.

Two weeks ago, Al-Jazeera’s popular Arabic anchor Anas al-Sharif was deliberately killed in an Israeli drone attack on a media tent located outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital. Colleagues Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, and Mohammed Noufal were also killed - victims of “collateral damage”.

Israel’s military had alleged al-Sharif had headed a Hamas militant cell and was involved in rocket attacks on Israel, but rights advocates said he had been targeted for his frontline reporting on the Gaza war.

[ Journalists protest over death toll in Gaza amid accusations of Israeli 'media blackout' strategyOpens in new window ]

Five other Al-Jazeera journalists were killed by Israel between January 2024 and March 2025.

Qatar-based Al-Jazeera, which broadcasts in Arabic to the region and in English to an international audience, has become a regular Israeli target. Israel has accused it of having connections with Hamas. On Monday, the Israeli military posted on social media that it “does not target journalists as such”.

The strikes crossed two red lines. Firstly, journalists are regarded as off-limits as they are civilians. Secondly, they were attacked at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which is one of the last functioning medical facilities in Gaza.

The CPJ has warned that arrests and killings of journalists have created a news void that could cause potential war crimes to go undocumented. It said: “By silencing the press - those who document and bear witness - Israel is silencing the war.” - Additional reporting: Guardian