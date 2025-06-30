Israel steps up Gaza bombardment ahead of White House talks on ceasefire

Palestinians mourn over the shrouded bodies of people killed during a reported Israeli strike on an aid distribution warehouse in the Sabra neighbourhood in Gaza City, on the grounds of Al-Ahli Arab hospital, on June 30th, 2025. Photograph: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP/Getty

Palestinians in northern Gaza reported one of the worst nights of Israeli bombardment in weeks after the military issued mass evacuation orders on Monday, while Israeli officials were due in Washington for a new ceasefire push by the Trump administration.

A day after US president Donald Trump urged an end to the 20-month-old war, a confidant of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu was expected at the White House for talks on a Gaza ceasefire, Iran, and possible wider regional diplomatic deals.

But on the ground in the Palestinian enclave, there was no sign of a let up in the fighting.

“Explosions never stopped; they bombed schools and homes. It felt like earthquakes,” said Salah (60), a father of five children, from Gaza City. “In the news we hear a ceasefire is near, on the ground we see death and we hear explosions.”

Israeli tanks pushed into the eastern areas of Zeitoun suburb in Gaza City and shelled several areas in the north, while aircraft bombed at least four schools after ordering hundreds of families sheltering inside to leave, residents said.

At least 25 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Monday, health authorities said, including 10 people in Zeitoun.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says Palestinian militants embed among civilians. The militant groups deny this.

The heavy bombardment followed new evacuation orders issued to large areas in the north, where Israeli forces had operated before and left behind wide-scale destruction. The military ordered people there to head south, saying it planned to fight Hamas militants operating in northern Gaza, including in the heart of Gaza City.

A day after Mr Trump called to “Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back”, Israel’s strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, a confidant of Netanyahu’s, was expected on Monday at the White House for talks on Iran and Gaza, an Israeli official said.

In Israel, Mr Netanyahu’s security cabinet was expected to convene to discuss the next steps in Gaza.

On Friday, Israel’s military chief said the present ground operation was close to having achieved its goals, and on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said new opportunities had opened up for recovering the hostages, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.

Palestinian and Egyptian sources with knowledge of the latest ceasefire efforts said mediators Qatar and Egypt have stepped up their contacts with the two warring sides, but that no date has been set yet for a new round of truce talks.

A Hamas official said progress depends on Israel changing its position and agreeing to end the war and withdraw from Gaza. Israel says it can end the war only when Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

The war began when Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on October 7th, 2023, killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took 251 hostages back to Gaza in a surprise attack that proved to be the deadliest day in Israel’s history.

Israel’s subsequent military assault has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry, has displaced almost the entire 2.3 million population and plunged the enclave into a humanitarian crisis.

More than 80 per cent of the territory is now an Israeli-militarised zone or under displacement orders, according to the United Nations. – Reuters