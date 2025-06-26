Khamenei claims victory over Israel, says Iran ‘delivered a hand slap to America’s face’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed victory over Israel and said his country had “delivered a hand slap to America’s face” on Thursday, in his first public comments since a ceasefire was declared in the war between the two countries.

Mr Khamenei spoke in a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19th.

He told viewers that the US had only intervened in the war because “it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed”.

But he said, however, that the US “achieved no gains from this war”.

“The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America’s face,” he said, in apparent reference to an Iranian missile attack on an American base in Qatar on Monday, which caused no casualties.

He also warned that any future aggression against Iran would come at a great cost.

The 86-year-old Mr Khamenei has not been seen in public since taking shelter in a secret location after the outbreak of the war June 13th when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and targeted top military commanders and scientists.

Following an American attack on June 22nd, which hit the nuclear sites with bunker-buster bombs, US president Donald Trump was involved in negotiating a ceasefire that came into effect on Tuesday.

In his appearance on Thursday, Mr Khamenei sat in front of plain brown curtains to give his address, similar to his June 19th message.