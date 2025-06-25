Hours after Netanyahu spoke of a historic victory over Iran, Israel was hit by a painful reminder

People pack up their belongings on Tuesday after 12 nights in an underground car park in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu outlined the achievements of the 12-day war with Iran.

He said Israel had achieved a historic victory that would last for generations.

But a few hours later came a painful reminder that Israel is bogged down in another war, in Gaza, with the news that seven soldiers had been killed in Khan Younis.

In the latest incident it is believed that a Palestinian gunman managed to attach a bomb to an armoured personnel carrier and the vehicle caught fire as a result of the explosion. The incident brought to 879 the number of troops killed in the 20-month Gaza war.

READ MORE

The Iran war had kept Gaza out of the news in Israel over the last fortnight, but during this period more than 1,000 Gazan residents were killed, including more than 240 who were collecting food from distribution centres, where chaos continues on a daily basis. Fifty hostages remain in Hamas captivity, of whom 20 are believed to be alive, on day 628 of the war.

Qatar hopes indirect talks can resume in the coming days between Israel and Hamas as part of a renewed push to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that great progress was being made with Gaza ceasefire negotiations and that the strikes on Iran would help to get the hostages released.

[ Trump basks in Iran ceasefire success despite doubt over extent of damage ]

The ceasefire with Iran has led to calls from across the political spectrum to bring an end to the Gaza war.

Moshe Gafni, from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, a key Netanyahu ally, said: “We are facing a sad day in which seven soldiers were killed. I don’t understand what we’re fighting for and for what purpose. What are we even trying to achieve there, when soldiers are being killed all the time?”

But Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners believe an end to the Gaza war will only be achieved by a crushing defeat of Hamas.

Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist party, said Israel should escalate the fighting to defeat Hamas within two months.

“We have removed an immediate existential threat from Iran. Now [we turn] with all our strength to Gaza to complete the task: to destroy Hamas and return our hostages and to ensure, with God’s help, many years of security and growth from strength for the people of Israel.”