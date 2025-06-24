Qatar-Iran ties scarred but should recover after missile salvo at US base, says Qatari prime minister

Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani: 'I hope the good relationship with Iran comes back to normal as soon as possible.' Photograph: Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

Qatar’s prime minister said on Tuesday that relations with Tehran have been scarred by an Iranian missile volley at a US airbase in the Gulf Arab state, but that he hoped ties would eventually “come back to normal”.

Iran responded to US participation in Israel’s air war against Iran by firing missiles on Monday at the Al Udeid air base, but no one was hurt after Tehran gave advance warning, and a ceasefire was announced hours later by Washington.

Qatar, situated just across the Gulf from Iran, has often acted as a mediator in regional conflicts, including between Iran and the United States and between Israel and Hamas in the continuing Gaza war.

“What happened will definitely have its scar on the relationship [with Iran], but I hope by the time everyone learns the lesson that this kind of neighbourhood relationship should not be violated and should not be undermined,” Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, told a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Doha.

“The partnership between Qatar and the US is just growing stronger ... and I hope the good relationship with Iran comes back to normal as soon as possible,” he said.

Al Thani added that Qatar had liaised with Iran at Washington’s request to help facilitate the ceasefire.

“We hope the ceasefire will continue as agreed upon, and we urge both the US and Iran to return to the negotiating table with the aim of reaching a comprehensive diplomatic solution, something that Qatar has consistently sought,” he said.

He added that Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian expressed regret in a phone call with Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that Tehran’s target in retaliating for US air strikes was a military base in Qatar. – Reuters