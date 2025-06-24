Israel kills 40 in Gaza after agreeing to ceasefire with Iran

A boy mourns over the body of a man on Tuesday. He was killed a day earlier while attempting to get aid at a distribution point near the Israeli-controlled Zikim border crossing. Photograph: Omar Al Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli forces killed at least 40 Palestinians in Gaza and ordered new evacuations on Tuesday, local medics and residents said, in further bloodshed shortly after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in their air war.

The Israel-Iran deal announced by US president Donald Trump raised hopes among Palestinians of an end to more than 20 months of war in Gaza that has widely demolished the territory and displaced most residents, with malnutrition widespread.

“Enough! The whole universe has let us down. [Iran-backed Lebanese group] Hizbullah reached a deal without Gaza, and now Iran has done the same,” said Adel Farouk (62), from Gaza City.

“We hope Gaza is next,” he told Reuters via a chat app.

In Gaza, deadly violence continued with little respite.

Marwan Abu Naser, of the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat in central Gaza, said it had received 19 dead and 146 injured from crowds who tried to reach a nearby aid distribution centre of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Mr Abu Naser said the casualties resulted from gunfire.

Israel’s military said that a gathering overnight was identified adjacent to forces operating in Gaza’s central Netzarim Corridor, and it was reviewing reports of casualties.

Responding to a request for comment, the GHF said in an email there had been no incident near its aid site, which it added was located several kilometres south of the Netzarim Corridor.

UN aid trucks entering Gaza also use roads in the area and Palestinians have in the past few days reported killings of people by Israeli fire as they waited at roadsides to grab bags of flour from the trucks.

Israel has been channelling much of the aid it lets into Gaza through the GHF, which operates a handful of distribution sites in areas guarded by Israeli forces.

The United Nations rejects the GHF delivery system as inadequate, dangerous and a violation of humanitarian impartiality rules. Israel says it is needed to prevent the Hamas militants it is fighting from diverting aid deliveries. The Palestinian Islamist group denies doing so.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations’ Palestinian aid agency Unrwa, told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that the new mechanism was an “abomination” and “a death trap”.

Separately, 10 other people were killed by an Israeli air strike on a house in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City, while 11 were killed by Israeli gunfire in the southern city of Khan Younis, medics said, raising the day’s toll to at least 40.

Israel says militants use built-up residential areas for operating cover. Hamas denies this.

A tent camp for displaced Palestinians stretches among the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardments. Photograph: Jehad Alshrafi/AP

Palestinians said they wished the Israel-Iran ceasefire announced by Mr Trump had applied to Gaza.

Adding to their frustration, the Israeli military dropped leaflets over several areas in north Gaza ordering residents to leave their homes and head towards the south, in what appeared to herald renewed Israeli military strikes against Hamas.

“Coming back to combat areas represents a risk to your lives,” the army statement said.

Sources close to Hamas told Reuters there had been some new efforts to resume ceasefire talks with Israel. They said Hamas was open to discussing any offers that would “end the war and secure Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza”. But these echoed long-standing Hamas conditions that Israel has always rejected.

Hamas has said it is willing to free remaining hostages in Gaza under any deal to end the war, while Israel says it can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

The war in Gaza was triggered when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. – Reuters