Israel and Iran continue to exchange attacks as death tolls and calls for de-escalation grow

Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday. Photograph: Getty Images

Israel and Iran continued to exchange attacks throughout Sunday, as international leaders called for de-escalation and the death tolls climbed in both countries.

At least 406 people have been killed in Iran and 654 wounded, including at least 197 civilians, according to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.

Israel said at least 13 people, including three children, had been killed there since Friday and 390 others wounded.

By launching its barrage of attacks on Iran, beginning on Friday morning, Israel said it was acting to eliminate the risk of Iran developing nuclear weapons, which it perceives as an existential threat.

READ MORE

Israel, widely believed to possess its own nuclear weapons, is one of about four countries globally that has never signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday told Fox News he also would do “whatever is necessary” to prevent Iran from using ballistic missiles.

Missiles were visible in the skies from Lebanon, Jordan and Syria over the weekend. Videos shared on social media showed civilians watching them everywhere from wedding parties to car parks and from the balconies of their homes.

US president Donald Trump issued a statement saying the US had “nothing to do” with attacks on Iran on Saturday, but “if we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before”.

He added that his administration could “easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict”.

[ Trump vetoed Israeli plan to take out Iran’s supreme leader, US officials sayOpens in new window ]

Later on Sunday, Mr Trump said he expected peace soon between the countries. “Many calls and meetings now taking place ... MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN,” he posted on social media.

The crisis is expected to dominate this week’s G7 summit, which will see the leaders of host nation Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US meet in Alberta.

In Dublin, the Israel-Iran conflict is expected to be discussed by the Coalition leaders when they meet on Monday, with concern in Government about the geopolitical and economic consequences posed by the situation.

Consular efforts to assist Irish citizens in Iran and Israel were under way over the weekend, with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris saying embassy staff had been in contact with those actively seeking to leave.

“With airspace closed, it is extremely challenging, which is why we are examining land border options too,” he said, adding that he wished to reiterate advice for no Irish citizen to travel to either country.

Mr Harris will on Tuesday attend an emergency meeting of European Union foreign affairs ministers at which the escalating tensions will be discussed.

Many observers worry that the direct confrontation between Israel and Iran is deflecting attention from the ongoing assault and siege on Gaza.

“We’ve been here many times before. We know what comes next. Sirens. Rockets. Destruction. Deep fear for our people, our friends and our families,” read a statement from Breaking the Silence, an organisation of former Israeli soldiers who oppose the occupation. “And then, almost like clockwork, this fear, our fear, is used. Weaponised to erase any kind of criticism about what’s happening in Gaza and about our bloodthirsty government. All to throw us all into another bloody cycle of violence with zero diplomatic efforts.”

More than 55,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the Hamas-led attacks of October 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

At least 41 more were killed on Sunday, local authorities said, at least five of them near aid sites run by the controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.