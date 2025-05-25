Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip kill at least 20 Palestinians

Tents of internally displaced Palestinians who fled from the northern Gaza Strip next to the beach in the west of Gaza City on Sunday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

Israeli military strikes killed at least 20 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a journalist and a senior rescue service official, local health authorities said.

The latest deaths in the Israeli campaign resulted from separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the south, Jabalia in the north and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, medics said.

In Jabalia, they said local journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and several of his family members were killed when an airstrike hit his house on Sunday.

Another airstrike in Nuseirat killed Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior official in the territory’s civil emergency service, and his wife in their home, medics added.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said that Abu Warda’s death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7th, 2023, to 220.

In a separate statement, the media office said Israeli forces were in control of 77 per cent of the Gaza Strip, either through ground forces or evacuation orders and bombardment that keeps residents away from their homes.

The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said in separate statements on Sunday that fighters carried out several ambushes and attacks using bombs and anti-tank rockets against Israeli forces operating in several areas across Gaza.

On Friday, the Israeli military said it had conducted more strikes in Gaza overnight, hitting 75 targets including weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers.

Israel launched an air and ground war in Gaza after Hamas militants’ cross-border attack on October 7th, 2023, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, with 251 hostages abducted into Gaza.

The conflict has killed more than 53,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the coastal strip.

Aid groups say signs of severe malnutrition are widespread due to an Israeli blockade on goods entering the area.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said on Sunday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards the country.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most of the group’s missile have been intercepted or have fallen short. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the latest missile launch.

International pressure has been growing on Israel to call off its military campaign in Gaza.

Earlier this week, British prime minister Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney condemned the Israeli government’s “egregious” actions in Gaza.

They warned they would take “concrete actions” unless Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu changes course. The statement was condemned by Mr Netanyahu and he accused the world leaders of “emboldening Hamas”.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, British Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch said Mr Starmer’s public criticism of Israel “does not send the right message”.

“You should do it in a way that does not have Hamas cheering – Hamas praised that statement,“ she said. “Sending a signal to Hamas like that does not send the right message, you should not have terrorist cheers.” - Reuters/PA