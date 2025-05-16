Israel attacks Yemeni ports and warns that Houthi leader is a target

Israel struck Yemen‘s Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif on Friday, continuing its campaign to degrade Houthi military capabilities and warning that the group’s top leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, could be targeted if attacks on Israel persist.

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on US ships.

Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes in response, including one on May 6th that damaged Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.

On Friday, the Israeli military said the ports of Hodeidah and Salif were being used to transfer weapons, and reiterated its warnings to residents of those areas to evacuate.

Residents in Hodeidah said they heard four loud booms and saw smoke rising from the port following the Israeli strikes.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and defence minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement they would target the Houthis’ top leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

“If the Houthis continue to fire missiles at the State of Israel, they will be severely harmed, and we will also hurt the leaders,” they said, adding that al-Houthi could join the list of militant figures killed by Israel, such as Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar and Hizbullah’s Hassan Nasrallah.

The Houthis are part of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” against Israeli and US interests in the Middle East, alongside Hamas in Gaza and Hizbullah in Lebanon. About 60 per cent of the Yemeni population lives under their control.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks toward Israel, most of which have been intercepted or landed short. – Reuters