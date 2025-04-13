Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital after patients evacuated

Palestinians inspect the destruction at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

Two Israeli missiles hit a building inside a main Gaza hospital on Sunday, destroying the emergency and reception department and damaging other structures, medics said, in a strike which Israel said was against Hamas fighters exploiting the facility.

The BBC reported the Hamas-run health ministry as saying the airstrike at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital had destroyed part of the last functioning hospital in Gaza City.

Health officials had moved patients from the building after one person said he received a call from someone who identified himself with the Israeli security shortly before the attack took place.

No casualties were reported, the civil emergency service said.

READ MORE

The Israeli military was looking into the report, a spokesperson said.

Images circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed dozens of people leaving the premises, with some appearing to be dragging sick relatives on hospital beds.

The Hamas-run government media office condemned the attack and said in a statement that Israel was deliberately destroying Gaza’s healthcare system.

Israel says Hamas systematically exploits civilian structures and that its fighters regularly embed in Gaza’s hospitals, which the militant group denies. Israeli forces have carried out numerous raids in medical facilities in the enclave.

In October 2023, a deadly blast at a parking lot in the compound of Al-Ahli hospital was blamed by Hamas on an Israeli air strike. Israel said a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group had caused the blast.

The militant group denied it was responsible. An investigation by Human Rights Watch later said the 2023 explosion was most likely caused by a failed Palestinian rocket launch.

Separate strikes in the enclave on Sunday killed the head of a police station in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Hamas-run enclave, according to Hamas media.

At least eight more people, including a woman, were killed further north, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. There was no immediate Israeli comment on those reports.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to local health authorities. Much of Gaza is in ruins and most of its population has been displaced. - Reuters