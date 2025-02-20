Israeli police search for suspects after three bus explosions near Tel Aviv

An Israeli police officer inspects the scene of one of a series of bus explosions in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Israeli police were searching for suspects on Thursday after explosions on several buses near Tel Aviv, with no casualties, authorities said.

Israeli media reported there had been explosions on three empty buses in parking lots in Bat Yam, a suburb close to Tel Aviv, while bombs were discovered and disabled on two other buses.

A spokesperson for the Israel Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the explosions.

Israeli media published video showing what appeared to be at least one bus on fire in what looked like a bus depot. A photo later published by Israeli media showed a burnt-out bus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was being briefed by his military secretary and would soon hold a security situation assessment, his office said.

The Israeli Transport minister has told the Public Transit Authority that all buses, trains and light-rail trains should be stopped and inspected, Israeli media reported. - Reuters