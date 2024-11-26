‘People hope the fire will stop tomorrow’: Ceasefire set to be preceded by another night of Israel bombarding Lebanon

In Beirut’s Martyrs Square, Ali (46) looked up from his phone to announce that a ceasefire was coming. Around him were many relatives, including his mother-in-law, wife and one-year-old baby. Most looked more startled than happy, unsure what this really meant.

Ali’s family fled their village in southern Lebanon two months ago, when Israel drastically intensified its aerial attacks on its neighbour. On Tuesday, they were forced out of their temporary shelter in central Beirut, after Israel issued an evacuation warning for a building nearby.

As reports of an imminent ceasefire streamed out on Tuesday, Israel unleashed an unprecedented new wave of air strikes across greater Beirut. More than 30 evacuation warnings were announced. At least one other air strike hit central Beirut with no warning at all, killing at least seven people. More than 3,820 people have been killed by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since October 2023, including 717 women and 243 children, Lebanon’s health ministry says.

Residents crowded around phones in Beirut’s streets, desperately trying to understand how far away each attack would be and which direction led to safety. Air strikes generally hit within an hour after a warning is posted online, though they could take less than 30 minutes.

Areas targeted for the first time included Hamra, a busy neighbourhood sheltering large numbers of displaced people. Streets out of west and central Beirut were packed with people escaping, despite concerns that Israeli drones target cars on busy roads. By evening, the smell of smoke hung in the air, while the buzz of drones continued overhead.

The ceasefire, which Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he has recommended that his cabinet approve, is expected to last for 60 days. Israeli media reported it would come into effect on Wednesday morning, meaning Lebanese citizens were bracing for a final night of bombardment.

If the ceasefire holds, attention will turn towards what can be rebuilt and who can return home. More than 1.2 million people have been displaced in Lebanon, sparking a massive humanitarian crisis.

Children shivered in the cold close to Ali, who did not want his surname published because he said he was frightened of Israel. A crowd gathered for a distribution of blankets and meals.

“All the Lebanese people hope that the fire will stop tomorrow, but Israel can say one thing today and tomorrow it can change,” Ali remarked. His family will only return home if the Lebanese government says it is safe, he emphasised. “When they say we can go, we will.”