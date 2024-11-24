Iraq bans alcohol in clubs and hotels as pro-Iranian Shias tighten grip

Iraq’s dominant pro-Iranian Shia conservatives have tightened their grip on the country by implementing a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol at clubs and hotels. This marks the culmination of a two-decade crackdown on alcohol and has been criticised as violating minority rights, curbing personal freedoms, harming tourism and threatening jobs.

Former legislator Mithal Al-Alusi told the New Region Iraq-focused website, “This decision reflects the political intentions of certain groups closely aligned with Iran to transform Baghdad into Kandahar [Afghanistan]” while encouraging the “spread of drug use” promoted by outlawed armed elements.

Iraq-based Shafaq news cited Christian parliamentary bloc head Joesph Sliwa who stated: “The majority of those who consume alcoholic beverages are Muslims, and there is no consensus on the prohibition of alcohol.” The local production, import and trade in alcoholic drinks has traditionally been conducted by Christians and non-Muslim Yezidis.

In a letter to Baghdad’s century-old Alwiya club, the interior ministry said the ban applies to all registered clubs and warned of legal action for violations. Fines range from the equivalent of €7,400 to €18,200. The ban does not apply to the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north.

A ban on the sale of alcohol in licensed shops failed in 2016. When revived in 2023, shops were forced to close, but the exclusive Alwiya and Hunting clubs and tourist hotels continued to serve alcohol. Iraq has had a long love affair with Johnnie Walker Black Label, which was once dubbed the country’s national beverage although consumed solely by the wealthy elite.

Iraq formerly produced powerful date arak and European-style beer. Lager was introduced by Muslim and Christian businessmen after the second World War during the British- backed monarchy and flourished after its 1958 ouster. Attacks on alcohol shops promptly followed the 2003 US occupation, driving beer sellers under Baghdad’s bridges in the dark of night.

Believed to have been invented 5,000 years ago by Sumerians in Mesopotamia when hunter gatherers discovered grain fermentation, beer was widely consumed as water was polluted with animal waste. Archaeologists have found ceramic vessels with beer residue dating to 3,400 BC and a hymn to the Sumerian beer goddess. Babylonian king Hammurabi – the law giver who ruled from 1792-1750 BC – issued the first codes for taverns.

In addition of the alcohol ban, Shia factions have enacted a controversial law that makes a major Shia religious event a national holiday and are pressing for adoption of a draft law allowing girls to marry at nine. This law would also give sharia religious courts jurisdiction over marriage, divorce and inheritance and is strongly opposed by secular, Sunni and Christian Iraqis as well as moderate Shias. Before the 1991 US-led Gulf war, Iraq had the most liberal laws on women’s rights in the Arab world.