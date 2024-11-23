Israeli air strike kills at least four in central Beirut

A powerful air strike killed at least four people in central Beirut early on Saturday, the health ministry said, shaking the Lebanese capital as Israel pressed its offensive against the Iran-backed Hizbullah group.

The attack destroyed an eight-storey building and caused a large number of fatalities and injuries, Lebanon's National News Agency said. Footage broadcast by Lebanon's Al Jadeed station showed at least one destroyed building and several others badly damaged around it.

Israel used bunker buster bombs in the strike, leaving a deep crater, the agency said. Beirut smelled strongly of explosives hours after the attack.

The blasts shook the capital at around 4am (2am Irish time), Reuters witnesses said. Security sources said at least four bombs were dropped in the attack.

It marked the fourth Israeli air strike this week targeting a central area of Beirut, in contrast to the bulk of Israel’s attacks that have targeted the Hizbullah -controlled southern suburbs. On Sunday an Israeli air strike killed a Hizbullah media official in the Ras al-Nabaa district of central Beirut.

Rescuers searched through rubble.

A man whose family was hurt tried to comfort a traumatised woman outside a hospital. Car windows were shattered.

“There was dust and wrecked houses, people running and screaming, they were running, my wife is in hospital, my daughter is in hospital, my aunt is in the hospital,” said the man, Nemir Zakariya, who held up a picture of his daughter.

“This is the little one, and my son also got hurt – this is my daughter, she is in the American University [of Beirut Medical Centre], this is what happened.”

Israel launched a major offensive against Hizbullah in Lebanon in September, following nearly a year of cross-border hostilities ignited by the Gaza war, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with air strikes and sending troops into the south.

The conflict began when Hizbullah, Tehran’s most important ally in the region, opened fire in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas after it launched the October 7th, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

A US mediator travelled to Lebanon and Israel this week in an effort to secure a ceasefire. The envoy, Amos Hochstein, indicated progress had been made after meetings in Beirut on Tuesday and Wednesday, before going to meet Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and minister for defence Israel Katz. – Reuters