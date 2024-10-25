Three media staff reportedly killed in Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

An Israeli strike early on Friday morning killed at least three media outlet staff as they slept in a guest house in Hasbaya in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.

Those killed included cameraman Ghassan Najjar and engineer Mohamed Reda who worked for pro-Iranian news outlet Al-Mayadeen, and one cameraman who worked for Hizbullah’s Al-Manar, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Reporters at the scene said the bungalow where the men were sleeping was directly targeted.

“The occupation's targeting of the journalists' residence was deliberate, and there are injured journalists from other Arab channels,” Ghassan bin Jiddo, the director of Al-Mayadeen, said on the channel's X account.

“We hold the occupation fully responsible for this war crime, in which journalist crews, including the Al-Mayadeen team, were targeted.”

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The killings come 24 hours after an Israeli strike hit an office used by Al-Mayadeen in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanon’s health ministry said one person was killed and five others, including a child, were wounded in that strike.

Lebanese authorities say the Israeli military campaign has killed more than 2,500 people and displaced more than one million people, spawning a humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, an Israeli strike killed three Lebanese soldiers as they tried to evacuate wounded people from the border village of Yater, the Lebanese army said. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

The US has said Israel should take steps to avoid civilian casualties and not endanger U.N. peacekeepers or Lebanese army troops in its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel, which has been criticised for shelling hospitals and schools, has said it precisely targets Hamas and Hizbullah militants, accusing them of using civilians as shields.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that as of October 24th, its preliminary investigations showed at least 128 journalists and media workers had been killed since the start of the Gaza war, making it the deadliest period for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.

It said the overwhelming majority were Palestinian media workers, 123 Palestinian, two Israeli, and three Lebanese.

At least five journalists have been killed over the past year of conflict in Lebanon, including a Reuters visuals journalist.

A month into Israel’s military operation against the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hizbullah, US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned against a protracted Israeli campaign in Lebanon.

“As Israel conducts operations to remove the threat to Israel and its people along the border with Lebanon, we have been very clear that this cannot lead, should not lead, to a protracted campaign,” Mr Blinken said in Doha.

Mr Blinken also said he hoped Iran was getting a clear message that further attacks on Israel risked its own interests. Israel has vowed retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage on October 1st.

US and Israeli negotiators will gather in Doha to prepare for renewed talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal that would also entail release of hostages in the Palestinian enclave, Qatar and Washington said.

Previous attempts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal have failed.

Mr Blinken is on his first trip to the region since Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind of the group’s October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered conflict across the Middle East. Washington, Israel’s close ally, has expressed hope his death can provide an impetus for an end to the fighting.

Hizbullah launched attacks against Israel a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7th, 2023, assault on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people and resulted in another 250 being abducted, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s Gaza offensive has killed nearly 43,000 people, according to Gaza authorities, and laid waste to the territory. – Reuters