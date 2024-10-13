Israel Defense Forces soldiers cross Blue Line into Lebanon and forcibly enter UN position, says Unifil

A UN Interim Forces (Unifil) patrol in the streets of Marjayoun, a town southern Lebanon, on Saturday. Unifil has more than 10,000 peacekeeping troops, including some 400 from the Irish Defence Forces. Photograph: Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) platoons crossed the Blue Line into Lebanon early Sunday morning and entered a UN position, according to Unifil.

Unifil troops suffered smoke injuries during one of the incidents at the UN outpost in Ramyah.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu urged the United Nations on Sunday to evacuate troops in its Unifil peacekeeping force from combat areas in Lebanon.

Netanyahu said the military had asked the UN to evacuate the soldiers repeatedly, adding that their presence in the area made them hostages of Hizbullah.

Five peacekeepers have been injured so far amid the escalating conflict in southern Lebanon, according to Unifil, with the latest wounded on Friday after being hit by gunfire that broke out near Unifil headquarters in Naqoura. After undergoing surgery at the Naqoura hospital to remove the bullet he was in stable condition, a Unifil statement said.

Unifil reported that two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Merkava tanks had destroyed the main gate of a UN position in Ramyah early on Sunday morning. Peacekeepers at the position had observed three platoons of IDF soldiers crossing the Blue Line into Lebanon.

The tanks forcibly entered the UN position in Ramyah at around 4.30am, and requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The IDF left after 45 minutes after Unifil protests.

Later, at around 6.40am, Unifil peacekeepers at the same position reported the firing of several rounds 100m north, which emitted smoke.

Unifil said that, despite putting on protective masks, some 15 peacekeepers suffered effects including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are receiving treatment.

It also said that, on Saturday, IDF soldiers denied passage to a critical Unifil logistical movement near Meiss ej Jebel.

“For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” said Unifil in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“Breaching and entering a UN position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and resolution 1701. UNIFIL’s mandate provides for its freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this is a violation of resolution 1701. We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations.”

The Defence Forces confirmed on Sunday afternoon that all Irish peacekeepers are accounted for and well, and that the situation around Irish positions in south Lebanon remains relatively calm.

“This environment has allowed the successful resupply of food and water to UNP 2-45. Clashes between both parties to the conflict persist in both the Irish and wider Unfil area of operations. Irish peacekeepers continue to monitor and report any violations of UNSCR 1701 by all parties involved, maintaining an independent and impartial stance,” said the Defence Forces statement.

Irish troops in South Lebanon are “solely focused on remaining and getting the job done”, the commander of Irish Unifil troops in the region has said.

Lt Col Tom Fox, commander of the Irish battalion at Camp Shamrock in Debel, south Lebanon, said morale was “good” despite a “challenging” period over the last week.

Lt Col Tom Fox at Camp Shamrock in Debel, Lebanon

“Our troops are well-trained. They are professionals. Their mental and physical resilience has been tested but they have stood up to that test. They are solely focused now on remaining and getting the job done. Their focus now is on conducting future operations. In last couple of days we have been conducting ration resupplies where we have stocked up on food and water to ensure we are ready to sustain operations for extended periods.”

Lt Col Fox was speaking on RTÉ radio’s This Week programme on Sunday.

Lt Col Fox said the justification for Unifil’s presence in the region was “more now than ever” and Unifil was “the eyes and ears of the world” there.

“We will continue to do so because we are the eyes and ears of the world to report on facts on what is actually happening in south Lebanon”.

There was a contingency plan, he added, if the mission became unviable. “But Unifil is fully committed and totally focused on remaining and retaining all UN positions in order to implement the mandate we have been handed.”

Unifil had not been able to resupply the post where Irish troops have been in bunker, he continued, but said plans were in place to.

“Preparations [are being made] to conduct route clearance and resupply the post with rations and personnel at the earliest possibility and when the security situation prevails. This is something that our troops are well-accustomed to. We have experience in this area,” he said. – Additional reporting agencies